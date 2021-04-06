April 6 local candidate vote totals

Cambridge and Deerfield-area voters cast ballots for school board, village and town races on April 6. The results:
Deerfield Village President
Greg Frutiger (I) 363 (99.2%)
Write-in 3 (0.8%)
Deerfield Village Board (3 seats)
Mike Gullickson 307 (47%)
Tessa Dunnington 328 (50.2%)
Write-in 18 (2.8%)
Cambridge Village President
Mark McNally (I) 381 (94.3%)
Write-in 23 (5.7%)
Cambridge Village Board (3 seats)
Kris Breunig (I) 363 (36%)
Ted Kumbier (I) 313 (31%)
Chuck Franklin 307 (30.4%)
Write-in 26 (2.6%)
Rockdale Village President
Julie Nelles (I) 60 (98.4%)
Write-in 1 (1.6%)
Rockdale Village Board (2 seats)
Cynthia Myers (I) 51 (50.5%)
Sarah Halvorson (I) 50 (49.5%)
Deerfield School Board (3 seats)
Sandy Fischer (I) 636 (29.3%)
Sarah Hart 565 (26.1%)
Katie Michel 539 (24.9%)
Michael Gullickson 423 (19.5%)
Write-in 5 (0.2%)
Cambridge School Board (2 seats)
Jim Womble (I) 1051 (41.8%)
Jay Fisher 1051 (41.8%)
Jen Brown (Write-in) 407 (16.2%)
Christiana Town Chair
Mark Cook 297 (96.4%)
Write-in 11 (3.6%)
Christiana Town Board Seat #1
Jim Lowrey (I) 199 (54.1%)
Jeremy Knudson (Write-in) 169 (45.9%)
Christiana Town Board Seat #2
Jeff Notstad (I) 272 (82.7%)
Deborah Straub (Write-in) 57 (17.3%)
Deerfield Town Chair
Mike Schlobohm (I) 300 (99.6%)
Write-in 1 (0.4%)
Deerfield Town Board (2 seats)
Dan Kelly (I) 288 (55%)
Katie Michel 235 (44.8%)
Write-in 1 (0.2%)
Deerfield Town Treasurer
Korby Holzhueter 309 (100%)
Oakland Town Chair
Eugene Kapsner (I) 637 (96.7%)
Write-in 22 (0.3%)
Oakland Town Board (2 seats)
Ted Vratny (I) 489 (44.5%)
Joy Graffin (I) 599 (54.4%)
Write-in 12 (0.1%)
Lake Mills Town Chair
Tom Buechel (W-I) 291 (100%)
Lake Mills Town Board Seat #1
Dave Schroeder (I) 498 (99.6%)
Write-in 2 (0.4%)
Lake Mills Town Board Seat #2
James Heinz (I) 499 (99.8%)
Write-in 1 (0.2%)
Lake Mills Town Clerk
Robin Untz (I) 552 (99.6%)
Write-in 2 (0.4%)
Lake Mills Town Treasurer
Sharon Gueterberg (I) 543 (100%)
