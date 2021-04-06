You are the owner of this article.
April 6 local candidate vote totals

Cambridge and Deerfield-area voters cast ballots for school board, village and town races on April 6. The results:

Deerfield Village President 

Greg Frutiger (I) 363 (99.2%)

Write-in 3 (0.8%)

Deerfield Village Board (3 seats) 

Mike Gullickson 307 (47%)

Tessa Dunnington 328 (50.2%)

Write-in 18 (2.8%)

Cambridge Village President 

Mark McNally (I) 381 (94.3%)

Write-in 23 (5.7%)

Cambridge Village Board (3 seats) 

Kris Breunig (I) 363 (36%)

Ted Kumbier (I) 313 (31%)

Chuck Franklin 307 (30.4%)

Write-in 26 (2.6%)

Rockdale Village President 

Julie Nelles (I) 60 (98.4%)

Write-in 1 (1.6%)

Rockdale Village Board (2 seats) 

Cynthia Myers (I) 51 (50.5%)

Sarah Halvorson (I) 50 (49.5%) 

Deerfield School Board (3 seats)

Sandy Fischer (I) 636 (29.3%)

Sarah Hart 565 (26.1%)

Katie Michel 539 (24.9%)

Michael Gullickson 423 (19.5%)

Write-in 5 (0.2%)

Cambridge School Board (2 seats) 

Jim Womble (I) 1051 (41.8%)

Jay Fisher 1051 (41.8%)

Jen Brown (Write-in) 407 (16.2%)

Christiana Town Chair

Mark Cook 297 (96.4%)

Write-in 11 (3.6%)

Christiana Town Board Seat #1

Jim Lowrey (I) 199 (54.1%)

Jeremy Knudson (Write-in) 169 (45.9%)

Christiana Town Board Seat #2

Jeff Notstad (I) 272 (82.7%)

Deborah Straub (Write-in) 57 (17.3%)

Deerfield Town Chair

Mike Schlobohm (I) 300 (99.6%)

Write-in 1 (0.4%)

Deerfield Town Board (2 seats)

Dan Kelly (I) 288 (55%)

Katie Michel 235 (44.8%)

Write-in 1 (0.2%)

Deerfield Town Treasurer 

Korby Holzhueter 309 (100%)

Oakland Town Chair

Eugene Kapsner (I) 637 (96.7%)

Write-in 22 (0.3%)

Oakland Town Board (2 seats) 

Ted Vratny (I) 489 (44.5%)

Joy Graffin (I) 599 (54.4%)

Write-in 12 (0.1%)

Lake Mills Town Chair

Tom Buechel (W-I) 291 (100%)

Lake Mills Town Board Seat #1 

Dave Schroeder (I) 498 (99.6%)

Write-in 2 (0.4%)

Lake Mills Town Board Seat #2

James Heinz (I) 499 (99.8%)

Write-in 1 (0.2%)

Lake Mills Town Clerk

Robin Untz (I) 552 (99.6%)

Write-in 2 (0.4%)

Lake Mills Town Treasurer

Sharon Gueterberg (I) 543 (100%)

