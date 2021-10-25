2021 Cambridge, Deerfield Halloween events

Halloween Spooktacular Dance Party
Dance the night away with friends in a Halloween costume on Friday, Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is putting on an “after hours” Halloween party for Cambridge students in fifth to eight grades. It’s $5 for each student and includes dinner and snacks. There will be a prize for the best three costumes of the night.
Sign up online or contact (608) 423-8045 for more information.
Trick-or-Treat
The trick-or-treat hours set for Cambridge are 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.
DEERFIELD
Trick-or-Treat
The trick-or-treat hours set for Deerfield are 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.
Deerfield Fire Department Trick-or-Treat
The Deerfield Volunteer Fire Department will be holding trick-or-treat hours for kids during the village’s time, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.
Immanuel Lutheran Trunk-or-Treat
Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 138 County Road BB, between Marshall and Deerfield, is holding a trunk-or-treat event on Saturday, Oct. 30, from Noon to 3 p.m. All local children are welcome to this free activity. More information: (920) 723-1623.