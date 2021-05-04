JEFFERSON — Cambridge/Deerfield entered the match shorthanded, but gave regional host Jefferson a battle nonetheless.
Jefferson (4-4-1) posted four goals in the first half and three in the second half to defeat CD United 7-4 and advance to a regional final at Big Foot on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Brayan Loyo opened the scoring for the Eagles (4-4-1) with an unassisted goal in the 11th minute. CD United (0-11-1) responded quickly when senior forward Cody Harrison slotted home back-to-back goals 90 seconds apart to give the visitors a 2-1 lead. Harrison later scored on a penalty kick in the second half to finish with a hat trick.
But it wasn’t enough against the Eagles, who were better in possession and continued to generate chances. Jefferson tied the match on sophomore Kyle Erickson’s unassisted goal at the 20-minute mark. Five minutes later, Erickson sent a cross to the far post for Aaron Heine, who buried a one-touch shot on the doorstep to put the Eagles in front.
Jefferson took a 4-2 lead into halftime when freshman Wyatt Peterson lofted a corner kick to the far post. Heine was there for another easy one-touch finish.
Peterson and Erickson each added goals early in the second half at 55 and 58 minutes. Ezra Stein scored CD United’s final goal at the 74-minute mark. Erickson notched his second assist of the match at the 82-minute mark as Heine completed his hat trick.
"Offense was one of our downfalls this year with communication, Cambridge/Deerfield boys soccer coach Kyle Hornickel said. "Looking forward to next season, for sure. We’re losing a handful of seniors, but they played really well the other night. We were encouraged coming into this game. We were down a handful of players. Normally, we’d be up to 19-20, when you’ve got a couple other players out, it changes the game.
"This was definitely a team we could have beat. It was just a couple bad plays here and there that they countered on, and they’ve got some power shots. They put up a good fight.”
Cambridge/Deerfield entered the match feeling confident after a competitive 2-0 loss to Milton last Friday in which keeper Dale Yerges stood on his head for 73 minutes before the Red Hawks finally solved him. Yerges moved on to the spring sports season after that match. Sophomore Aiden Kamman made 10 saves in his place against Jefferson.
"They were very competitive,” CD United boys soccer coach Kyle Hornickel said. “The game on Friday, they definitely stepped up. It was their best game of the season. They played well together. They communicated. Dale had a great game last Friday. He’s been a little inconsistent, but his Milton game was solid. He was feisty, he was all over the place, he was confident. It was nice to see him have a good game for his last game of the season. It would have been nice to have him tonight, but that’s how it goes.
“We’ve got a lot of other players in other sports, and it’s understandable. They’ve been in other sports, all their lives in the spring. So for them even to stick it out and play soccer, a couple guys going to state in golf and track and even in baseball high competitors in other sports, so it’s just that juggling act. It’s nice to have them around, but understandable when they have to make a tough choice. Talking with players and families, there have been a lot of tough decisions, but we move forward."
JEFFERSON 7, CAMBRIDGE/DEERFIELD 4
Cambridge/Deerfield 2 2 — 4
Jefferson 4 3 — 7
J — Loyo 10:20
CD — Harrison 11:30
CD — Harrison 13:00
J — Erickson 20:00
J — Heine (Erickson) 25:00
J — Heine (Peterson) 35:00
J — Peterson 55:00
J — Erickson 58:00
CD — Harrison 70:00
CD — Stein 74:00
J — Heine (Erickson) 82:00
Saves — CD (Kammann 10), J (Schroedl 3)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.