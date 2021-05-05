MARSHALL — Cole Denniston pitched a three-hit shutout for Marshall in a 3-0 Capitol South baseball victory over Cambridge at Firemen’s Park on Tuesday, May 4.
Marshall scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning off Cambridge pitcher Jared Marty and Denniston made those runs stand up.
Denniston led off the rally with a single and moved to second on a passed ball. Haiden Nolden drew a walk and Dawson Kalish drove in Denniston with a single to right. Kelby Petersen followed with an RBI single to right. Kalish scored later to make it 3-0.
Cambridge stranded seven runners. Denniston struck out six and worked around three errors by his defense. Marty also went the distance and struck out 10 in a losing cause.
MARSHALL 3, CAMBRIDGE 0
Cambridge 000 000 0 — 0 3 0
Marshall 300 000 X — 3 4 3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C (Marty L 6-4-3-3-10-3), M (Denniston W, 7-3-0-0-6-1)
Leading hitters — C (Hoffmann 2B), M (Kalish 2x3, RBI, Petersen 2BI)
