Dancing Goat updates village Plan Commission on site work

Dancing Goat distillery is continuing to finalize landscaping and other site elements after opening the first of a series of envisioned rickhouses this spring east of State Highway 134.
Dancing Goat Director of Operations Mike Reiber updated the Cambridge Plan Commission on June 14, saying the site work has been ongoing since the rickhouse, used for storing and aging whiskey and spirits, opened in March.
The 8,750-square-foot rickhouse can house up to 7,800 barrels of whiskey and spirits. It was built by Buzick Construction of Bardstown Kentucky and is the first non-climate controlled rickhouse in the state of Wisconsin.
Rieber said upcoming plans include bringing in bees and other pollinators, hopefully in the fall.
Landscaping will include a mix of grasses, “bee friendly,” wildflowers, wetland flowers in lower areas and a variety of trees.
Cambridge village administrator Lisa Moen said when Dancing Goat reaches the point of requesting a permit to keep bees, letters will go out to nearby property owners to let them know.
Rieber said the tentative vision is to keep the bees in an area of the property away from publicly accessible areas.
Rieber said work is also continuing on an expansion and renovations at Dancing Goat’s distillery and tasting room at 909 Vineyard Drive.
Ultimately, Dancing Goat is envisioning building four additional rickhouses, as well as a packaging facility and a caretaker’s house east of Highway 134 near the Cambridge Wildlife and Fishing Area.