Koshkonong Trails charter school to add third teacher

Koshkonong Trails, Cambridge’s project-based charter school, will have a third teacher next year.
The Cambridge School Board voted May 17 to hire another regular education teacher for the charter school for the 2021-22 school year. The school’s 26 students are currently taught by lead teacher Laura Emrick and special education teacher Raquel Parish.
Emrick said that she now supervises all high school students, spread across two classrooms and outdoors, in addition to the administrative duties that come with running a charter school. “On a typical day, in a cohort of ten, (they’re) covering maybe ten different content areas...so the planning is not the same,” Emrick said.
Given the “unique nature of project-based learning, spread across our farm at the Severson Learning Center, it just presents unique challenges,” said Superintendent Bernie Nikolay.
Nikolay added that the school is “highly self-sustaining” with a significant open enrollment draw. It is also highly reliant on a small student to teacher ratio, and requires the long-term stability of multiple teachers, board members said. This comes after the school board earlier this year approved renewing a five-year contract for Koshkonong Trails.
In other matters, the school board on May 17:
- Approved returning to a one-hour late start Wednesday, with students invited into buildings at their normal start times, to be supervised by support staff. During in-person learning this year, there was a two-hour late start but students were not allowed into the buildings until right before classes began. The school board also decided to form a team to investigate creative solutions for student supervision on a one-hour late start morning in future school years, that didn’t allow for students to come into school buildings early.
- Approved applying for an instructional minute waiver from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction,
- to offset lost instructional time due to COVID-19.
- Reelected Tracy Smithback-Travis as its president, Jim Womble as vice president, Mike Huffman as treasurer and Grace Leonard as clerk.