In a round-robin of shifting, all five Cambridge School Board members that ran in the April 7 election have received seats on the board.
On April 7, five incumbents sought four School Board seats in a contested race. There were three three-year terms open, and one two-year term open.
Board members Tracy Smithback Travis, Grace Leonard and Julie West were elected to three-year terms. Womble and current board member Courtney Reed Jenkins tied for the last open seat.
Through a lottery, Jenkins was selected for the two-year term, said Superintendent Bernie Nikolay.
School Board vice president Jim Womble was appointed to a one-year School Board seat left vacant after the election by Grace Leonard, after she was elected to a longer term.
Leonard had been appointed to the School Board in February to a one-year term left by Tom Wright. Leonard resigned her one-year term on April 15, to step into a three-year term.
At a virtual School Board meeting on April 20, the Cambridge School Board chose Womble for the vacant one-year seat left by Leonard. He is set to serve until April 2021.
“I think it makes an awful lot of sense, given how the election turned out,” said Nikolay.
Facilities Updates
The Cambridge School Board also approved two facilities projects on April 20, to be completed this spring and summer.
The board approved paying $85,000 to NAMI Comfort Systems US, a Madison-based mechanical company, to update the HVAC controls at Cambridge Elementary School.
This project has been in the works for several years, with some of the work already completed last summer. Board treasurer Mike Huffman said the company will install digital controls for the HVAC system.
Huffman said the current system is “antiquated” and higher maintenance.
An upgrade to HVAC controls would “really be more efficient with our system,” Huffman said.
The board considered doing half the work this summer and finishing the project in summer 2021. Ultimately, the board voted to take on the full project this summer. The purchase would come out of the maintenance fund.
The board is also taking on construction work this summer on the parking lot at the Severson Learning Center, the district’s school farm on Oakland Road.
The board voted to hire Rich Horton, a Cambridge excavator and landscaper, for $62,000 to excavate and grade the parking lot, and add a detention pond for stormwater runoff.
Huffman said the parking lot needs updates, in order to meet Dane County storm water runoff requirements.
There have been “fender benders out there, in part because of the condition and space to park,” Nikolay added.
Huffman said the district currently has a permit to do the work at the SLC, which expires in early summer. He expressed interest in getting the project moving as soon as possible.
The district is aiming for an August completion date, Huffman added.
There is a “history out there at SLC of not hitting our dates,” Huffman said. “So, we need to make sure this is a prominent feature we’re tracking.”
Business manager Mark Worthing said the project could come out of the capital projects budget, or the general operations fund, but that it probably wouldn’t come out of the maintenance fund.
Worthing said in a memo to the School Board that the district might see significant savings because of the schools closing due to COVID-19, for items like utility costs, transportation costs and building budgets.
Both Huffman and Nikolay said, however, that school districts across the state are facing uncertainty surrounding the state budget for the 2020-21 school year, and how much funding Wisconsin schools will be allocated.
“I do think we have the funds to do it,” Nikolay said.
The board did not decide which fund the project costs will come out of. Smithback-Travis suggested the Finance Committee decide that as the end of the fiscal year gets closer.
In other matters, the School Board:
- Renewed its staff health care program through Dean SSM Health for 2020-21, capped at a 4.9 percent increase.
- Renewed its contract with the Dane County New Teacher Project, a teacher mentoring service offering mentor certifications, workshops and support for teachers new to the district. The contract is for about $8,800.
- Approved the academic calendar for the 2021-22 school year.
