Noxious weeds rules in the village of Cambridge

The growth of noxious weeds in excess of 8 inches in height from the ground surface is prohibited in Village of Cambridge limits. As provided in State Statute 66.0407, notice is hereby given to each person who owns, occupies or controls land in the Village of Cambridge, Dane and Jefferson Counties, Wisconsin, to destroy all noxious weeds on such property before the plants bloom.
“Noxious weeds” include any weed, grass or similar plant growth which, if allowed to pollinate, would cause or produce hay fever in people or would cause a skin rash through contact with the skin. Noxious weeds, as defined in Section 8.04.040 of village ordinances, include but are not limited to Canada thistle, ragweed, leafy spurge, field bindweed (creeping Jenny) and any other weed declared noxious by village or county resolution or ordinance.
