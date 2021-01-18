VILLAGE OF CAMBRIDGEVillage Board

Tuesday, Jan. 26, 6:30 p.m., teleconference

VILLAGE OF DEERFIELDVillage Board

Monday, Jan. 25, 7 p.m., teleconference

VILLAGE OF ROCKDALEVillage Board

Monday, Feb. 15, 6 p.m., Rockdale Community Center

TOWN OF DEERFIELDTown Board

Monday, Feb. 8, 7 p.m., Deerfield Community Center

TOWN OF CHRISTIANATown Board

Tuesday, Feb. 9, 7 p.m., teleconference

TOWN OF OAKLANDTown Board

Tuesday, Jan. 19, 7 p.m., Town Hall

TOWN OF LAKE MILLSTown Board

Tuesday, Feb. 9, 7 p.m., Town Hall

CAMBRIDGE SCHOOL DISTRICTBoard of Education

Monday, Jan. 25, 6 p.m. teleconference

