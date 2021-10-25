Petersen chosen for State Honors Orchestra

Deerfield High School string bass musician Miles Petersen has been named to the Wisconsin School Music Association High School State Honors Orchestra.
Petersen is one of more than 400 young musicians who will play in state honors orchestra and band, treble choir and mixed choir and jazz ensemble concerts Oct. 28-29 in Madison. Dates include:
- Orchestra and Band Concert: Thursday, Oct. 28, 4:30 p.m., Overture Center, Madison
- Treble Choir and Mixed Choir Concert: Thursday, Oct. 28, 8 p.m. Overture Center, Madison
- Jazz Ensemble Concert Friday, Oct. 29, 11:30 a.m.,Monona Terrace, Madison
All concert attendees must wear a face mask and show proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test.