After a recent Dane County public health order banned indoor sports practices, the Deerfield School Board is considering whether to allow travel outside the county for winter sports practices and competitions.
The school board discussed the impact of Public Health Madison & Dane County’s most recent order, which banned indoor gatherings, at a Committee of the Whole meeting Dec. 7.
No decision was made, and the board will revisit the conversation on Dec. 21.
Under the public health order, said Athletic Director Matt Polzin, Deerfield is allowed to hold open gyms. For basketball, Polzin said, that means one player is allowed per basketball hoop in the school’s gym. Deerfield could have a total of 6 kids in the gym at a time, Polzin said.
Coaches can also have one-on-one workouts with students, to teach skills and run drills. But that would require a large time commitment for coaches, Polzin said.
The public health order came down on Nov. 17, the day after the school board held a three-hour discussion on whether to schedule competitions outside the county for winter sports. The board had decided to postpone competitions to early December.
At the last meeting, the board came out in favor of allowing all winter sports teams, including girls and boys basketball, dance team and wrestling, to practice. But after the public health order came down, those practices were put on hold.
Now, the board is considering whether to allow travel outside the county to hold full-team practices.
A few board members shared their thoughts about leaving the county for practice.
“We’re working awfully hard to circumvent the rules of where we live,” said board member Nathan Brown. “Dane County is basing their decision on science, to the best of their ability.”
“I’m not saying it’s not important to get these kids out to play these sports,” he continued. But ‘circumventing Dane County’s rules’ is not necessarily what we should be doing in the community in a leadership position.”
Board members Autumn Knudtson and Sandy Fischer said if the district is going to put in the work to make sports practices happen, by circumventing Dane County guidelines, then there should be a discussion on ways to speed up the return to in-person learning.
“If we’re going to spend all this time figuring out how we’re going to circumvent” Dane County orders, “what are we doing for academics?” Knudtson asked.
“We are putting ourselves in an awkward position,” agreed Fischer. We “have to think about what priorities are. Why can’t we go beyond and get more kids in the building, especially when virtual plus seems to be working well?”
With teams traveling for sports, Knudtson said, “I don’t know what the point of everybody staying home for virtual is.”
Superintendent Michelle Jensen said traveling outside the county for practice brings up logistical questions, like whether to provide transportation to practice and the cost of that, as well as the struggle to find practice space and potential rental costs.
Schools or facilities with gyms or wrestling spaces may not agree to have other schools enter their buildings, Jensen said.
Wrestling also poses additional challenges, Polzin and others have said.
Deerfield wrestling coach Paul Haag said at the meeting that wrestling practices require violating county social distancing rules. Haag said wrestlers are coming up on time restraints to compete, with deadlines to lose or gain weight to make weight classes and would benefit from a decision from the board. Finding wrestling space outside the county is also a concern, Haag said.
Polzin said he’s put feelers out about possible practice spaces outside the county, but nothing has been finalized.
The school board will revisit the fate of winter sports practice at its Dec. 21 meeting. The public health order is set to expire Dec. 16, Jensen said, but could potentially be extended. Jensen said the board may have more information, which will help by then in making a decision.
