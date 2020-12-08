Local residents interested in running for village, town or school boards in April 2021 can now take out nominations papers.
Nomination papers can be obtained from village, town and school district offices and could be circulated beginning Dec. 1.
They must be returned by Jan. 5.
The deadline for incumbents to file non-candidacy papers is Dec. 28.
Many village, town and school district offices are closed to the public due to Covid-19 but office staff are working. Candidates should call ahead before coming to pick up or turn in papers.
Village of CambridgeThree seats are up on the Cambridge Village Board, currently held by Kathy Cunningham, Ted Kumbier and Kris Breunig. Village President Mark McNally is also up for reelection. All of the seats are two-year terms.
Village of DeerfieldThree seats are up on the Deerfield Village Board, currently held by Scott Tebon, Don Kositzke and Kevin Philpot. Village President Greg Frutiger is also up for reelection. All of the seats are two-year terms.
Deerfield School BoardThree seats are open on the Deerfield School Board. Incumbents Nathan Brown, Sandy Fischer and School Board President Jim Haak are up for reelection. Both seats are three-year terms.
Cambridge School BoardTwo seats on the Cambridge School Board are up for reelection. Incumbents Jim Womble and Sean Marren currently serve in those positions. Both seats are three-year terms.
Town of ChristianaIn the Town of Christiana, incumbent Town Chair Maureen Lien and incumbent Town Board members Jim Lowrey and Jeff Notstad are all up for re-election. The seats all have 2-year terms.
Town of OaklandIn the Town of Oakland, incumbent Town Chair Eugene Kapsner and incumbent Town Board members Ted Vratny and Joy Graffin are up for reelection. The seats are all 2-year terms.
Town of DeerfieldIn the Town of Deerfield, incumbent Town Chair Michael Schlobohm and incumbent Town Board members William Roelofs and Daniel Kelly are up for reelection. Incumbent Treasurer Korby Holzhueter is also up for reelection. The seats are all 2-year terms.
Village of RockdaleIn the Village of Rockdale, incumbent Village President Julie Nelles and incumbent Village Board members Cynthia Myers and Sarah Halvorson are up for reelection. All of the seats are 2-year terms.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.