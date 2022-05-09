Deerfield softball sweeps Johnson Creek, loses to Waterloo, defeats Dodgeland/Hustisford

Senior Morgan Mack and junior Grace Brattlie both hit home runs in a Deerfield softball 10-0 win over Dodgeland/Hustisford on Monday, May 9.
Sophomore Chloe Moore hit two triples, recording three RBIs. Mack, Brattlie and freshman Saige LaChance drove in two runs and junior Addison Kapral recorded an RBI.
In the circle, Mack pitched six innings, striking out nine in a shutout. Deerfield is 14-4 overall, 14-1 in conference play and ranked seventh in the Wisconsin Fast-Pitch Softball Coaches Association state rankings for Division 4.
Deerfield 10, Hustisford/Dodgeland 0
HD 0 0 0 0 0 0 X — 0 4 0
D 0 1 1 3 1 4 X — 10 12 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — D: M. Mack (W; 6-4-0-0-9-2).
Leading hitters — D: Brattlie 3x4 (HR), M. Mack 2x4 (HR), Moore 2 3B.
Waterloo 16, Deerfield 10
Ava Jaehnke and Sophia Schneider both hit home runs as Waterloo topped host Deerfield 16-10 in a non conference softball game on Friday, May 6.
Schneider hit a solo shot to left to lead off the third inning on the heels of five Demon runs in the second, cutting the lead to 5-3. Jaehnke's two-run blast to left with two down in the inning gave the Pirates the lead for good.
All 12 of the Demons' hits were singles. Starter Chloe Moore allowed 16 runs (four earned) on 13 hits with four strikeouts in seven innings.
Junior Addison Kapral, senior Morgan Mack and freshman Saige LaChance all recorded two RBIs for Deerfield.
Nate Gilbert of the Watertown Daily Times contributed to this story.
WATERLOO 16, DEERFIELD 10
Waterloo 115 503 1 -- 16 13 2
Deerfield 050 032 0 -- 10 12 7
Leading hitters -- W: Jaehnke 2x4 (HR), Riege 4x5, Hush 3x5, Gier 2x5 (2B, 3B), Schneider (HR); D: Kapral 2x5, Mack 2x5, Berge 2x3, Moore 2x4.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- W: Marty W; 6-12-10-7-5-6, Schneider 1-0-0-0-1-2; D: Moore L; 7-13-16-4-9-4.
Deerfield 8, Johnson Creek 5 (GAME ONE) (8)
Deerfield 6, Johnson Creek 2 (GAME TWO)
The Demons softball team swept a doubleheader against Johnson Creek on Thursday, May 6, winning game one 8-5 and game two 6-2.
In game one, freshman Lydia Mack hit a two-run single and Karlee Berge hit an RBI single in the eighth inning to push the Demons ahead. Senior Morgan Mack and sophomore Chloe Moore both hit home runs in the win.
In game two, senior Morgan Mack allowed two runs in a complete game. Junior Grace Brattlie recorded two RBIs, while Lydia Mack, junior Addison Kapral, freshman Rylee Betthauser and freshman Saige LaChance all added RBIs in the win.
Deerfield 8, Johnson Creek 5 (GAME ONE) (8)
Deerfield 2 1 0 2 0 0 0 3 — 8 12 1
Johnson Creek 0 0 3 1 0 1 0 0 — 5 8 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — D: M. Mack (W; 8-8-5-4-9-5); JC: Swanson (L; 8-10-8-3-0-3).
Leading hitters — D: M. Mack 2x3 (HR), Moore 2x4 (HR), Berge 2x5, Nelson 2x4; JC: Swanson 2B, Budig 2x5, Fincutter 2B.
Deerfield 6, Johnson Creek 2 (GAME TWO)
Johnson Creek 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 2 8 0
Deerfield 2 0 4 0 0 0 0 — 6 7 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — D: M. Mack (W; 7-8-2-2-7-1); JC: Walk (L; 6-8-6-3-1-1).
Leading hitters — D: L. Mack 2x4, Moore 1x2, Betthauser 1x1; JC: Swanson 3x4, Fincutter HR, Budig 2x4.