I let it slip that I’d been talking to the office plants. It was months into a solo stint at our former Cambridge office, in-between assistant editors.
A company colleague responded with measured concern. If they start talking back, let us know, he said. Otherwise, we’ll assume you’re OK.
In this pandemic winter, the plants aren’t talking back — yet. Alexa is, though.
I asked her if I’m losing my mind. She responded: “I’m not sure about that.”
Siri wanted to upgrade me to a more-pricy music subscription: “I didn’t find ‘Losing my Mind’ on Apple Music.”
In what movie does a princess fret that she’s started talking to the pictures on the walls? If you know the answer too well you’ve been in COVID isolation too long with young kids.
There are a lot of people in serious mental health crisis right now. That’s no joke. If that’s you, please reach out to someone more qualified than Alexa.
For the rest of us, some laughter might the best remedy. Remember mass laughter? An auditorium or stadium full of laughing people? Close your eyes and channel that.
I asked Alexa when the pandemic will end.
She said she didn’t know, but she had some suggestions for how we could enjoyably pass the time together. Did I want educational skills? Funny games? Jokes? Cooking skills? Would I like more options?
That I’m enjoying – maybe too much – this interaction with a voice-activated machine whose main aim is to sell me things might have been cause for friends, family and colleagues to worry, at least in a bygone era.
But in this dark moment, unlike the house plants and teenagers, she’s responding. I’ll take that.
