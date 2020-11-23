Grant applications
St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church in Deerfield is accepting its annual grant applications through Dec. 31.
The church created its Mission Endowment Fund in 2009, to support local efforts, which distributes grants every year.
The grants funds scholarships for two Deerfield high School seniors each year, and awards funds to local organizations. The fund awards grants to programs both within the network of Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA), and non-church affiliated programs to address need within the community or state.
Some organizations that have previously received grants include the Deerfield Community Center Food Pantry, Madison Area Jail Ministry, Lutheran Campus Ministry, Lutherdale Outdoor Ministries, Circle of Love Dentistry Program, ELCA Disaster Relief, ELCA World Hunger, St. Paul’s Liberty Youth Mission Team, and local disaster relief programs.
Applications are due by Dec. 31, and can be downloaded from www.stpll.org.
