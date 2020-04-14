The Deerfield Community Center has launched a GoFundMe campaign to support its senior meals and food pantry as need rises due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“When the Deerfield Community faces a challenge, we respond,” the center said on its GoFundMe page.
DCC announced the start of the campaign on April 13. By Monday morning, April 14, it had raised $850 toward a $5,000 goal. The first nine donations ranged from $25 to $250.
“For more than 40 years, the Deerfield Community Center has stepped up when the community needs us. Now, we recognize a looming crisis, growing alongside the one in health care,” the center said in a release. “Community resources are inundated. Food pantries are in high demand, and calls for help from our vulnerable senior citizen population are pouring in,” it continued. “Like the Deerfield Community has always done in times of crisis, we can rise to the challenge, supporting the most vulnerable among us. We are in this together and we come together as a community and contribute to help each other.”
