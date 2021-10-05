Deerfield youth survey results released

Deerfield highlights from the 2021 Dane County Youth Assessment were presented to the school board during its Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday, Oct. 4.
Brian Koenig, representative of the DCYA, explained that students throughout the county are surveyed every three years. Survey results showed consistent patterns across the county despite the global pandemic. Here are the results for Deerfield:
COVID-19
- 12.8 percent of working students lost their jobs during COVID
- 19.7 percent of working students’ jobs help support their family
- 56 percent of students didn’t date or go out with anyone in the last year
Anxiety and depression
- 48.4 percent of students feel anxious compared to 37.8 percent in 2018
- 35.7 percent of students feel depressed compared to 33.9 percent in 2018
School
- 51.1 percent of students fell behind in school
- 56.2 percent of students struggle with getting their homework done
- 25.4 percent of students skipped or cut scheduled classes
- 59.8 percent of students feel like they belong at Deerfield High School
- 23 percent of students had unreliable internet during the pandemic
Community Involvement and Youth Voice
- 9.7 percent of students have been involved in social activism
- 96.2 percent of students believe that people working together can make changes
- 71.4 percent of students believe their voice makes a difference
- 23.7 percent of students have discussed racial justice/inequality with friends and family
Ways to Promote Racial Equality in School
- More youth voices: 68.1 percent
- Change the curriculum: 59.5 percent
- Better support for students of color: 58.1 percent
- More diversity among school staff: 53.2 percent
Alcohol
- 38.2 percent of high school students have drunk in the last year compared to 33.2 percent in 2018
- 60.9 percent of seniors have drunk in the last year compared to 56 percent in 2018
- 12.8 percent of high school students were binge drinking in the last 30 days compared to 18.5 percent in 2018
Sexual Activity
- 45.4 percent of high school students are sexually active compared to 46.3 percent in 2018
- 26.8 percent of high school students are sexually active while under the influence compared to 30 percent in 2018
- 27.3 percent of students who are sexually active are not using birth control all the time
Other Trends
- 28 percent of high school students don’t always wear a seatbelt compared to 30.1 percent in 2018
- 56.5 percent of high school students and 34.8 percent of middle school students are up past 11 p.m. three or more night a week
- 50.4 percent of high school students say their phone interrupts their sleep some nights compared to 46.4 percent in 2018
Third Friday Count
In other news, the Deerfield School District has had a slight increase in students for the 2021-22 school year. The psychical count came out to be 752 students. Last year at this time, Deerfield had 741 students, so the district gained 12 students, which is an increase of 1.62 percent.