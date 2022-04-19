Details Boutique owner buys Galleria 214 building in Cambridge

Five years after it was rechristened Galleria 214, a business owner inside the former wagon factory at 214 W. Main Street has bought the building that offers boutique shops, a salt room, skin care spa and coffeehouse.
Dusty Rogers said she and her husband, Greg, finalized the purchase of the building on April 11 from Dave Mittlesteadt and Nancy Sheahan, who had bought it in 2017.
Rogers owns two businesses at Galleria 214. She opened Details Boutique in 2019 and Revive Salt Room & Sauna in 2021.
Mittlesteadt and Sheahan will remain part owners with Meghan Barthel of one business in the building, Ruby Rose Gallery.
Additionally at Galleria 214 are Little Joys Boutique owned by Toni Gilbertson and Millie’s Coffee and Eatery owned by Courtney Sargent and Jen O’Branovich.
The building also has a public atrium and seating area.
It was constructed in 1892 as a wagon factory. Prior to Mittlesteadt and Sheahan’s purchase it was owned by Linda and Dan Korth who had restored it decades earlier after years of decline and a fire.
Mittlesteadt and Sheahan continued that restoration, including tuck-pointing the exterior and other work.
“The first time that Nancy and I walked into the building we fell in love with it. It is an amazing historic 125-year-old building that Dan and Linda Korth had lovingly restored,” Mittlesteadt said in an email this week. “However, it now needed another upgrade and remodeling. We were looking for one more project before retirement, so this fit the bill. Plus, we needed a home for our future rock shop that would become Ruby Rose Gallery.”
Mittlesteadt said they bought the building with the idea of owning it for 3-5 years and then reselling it.
“It will be five years in May since we purchased it, so we are right on schedule,” Mittlesteadt said.
Like Mittlesteadt and Sheahan, Rogers said her passion for small businesses and small towns is matched by her passion for historical buildings.
“I am so honored to be the steward of 214 and so grateful for all the people who have protected it up to this point,” Rogers said in an interview this week.
With all of Galleria 214’s retail spaces currently filled, Rogers said she doesn’t anticipate any significant changes in the near future.
Mittlesteadt and Sheahan’s vision “was for this building to be a place that supports small businesses and brings people in and where the community can come and gather. And that will continue. For now, everything will continue to operate the same, to look the same.”
“Dave and Nancy set the bar and I hope to meet it. They are incredible and they also are still available as a support for me,” Rogers continued. “We just swapped roles. They were my landlord and I was the tenant, and now I’m their landlord and they’re the tenant.”
Rogers said she does have a vision, in consultation with the other business owners, for having more public events in the atrium. Those conversations are underway, she said.
“We have a lot of exciting ideas,” she said.
Mittlesteadt said that’s in line with the long-term vision he and Sheahan had, to be a “community gathering place that would serve delicious food and drinks, have wonderful shops, hold local events in the beautiful atrium and would become a destination location for people to visit historic downtown Cambridge.”
Now, he said, it’s “time to pass the building on to someone else who has the same passion for the building and for Cambridge. That is why we were thrilled when all the stars aligned, and Dusty and Greg Rogers became the new owners. We want Galleria 214 to thrive for many years to come and we feel Dusty and Greg are just the people to do this. We are excited to congratulate them and wish them all the best in this endeavor.”
Mittlesteadt went on to thank “all the great people of Cambridge that supported us personally and became our friends in the last five years,” and said it “has been a joy to get to know and work with all of the business owners in the building.”
“The support of this community for the businesses in Galleria 214 continues to grow and we are so grateful for each person who makes the decision to shop local. Fortunately, Nancy and I will still be able to enjoy this gorgeous building, as Ruby Rose Gallery will be a tenant for many years to come.”
Rogers said her long-term vision also includes steering Galleria 214 and downtown Cambridge in general “to be a premiere day trip destination, drawing visitors from throughout the Midwest.”
“I want to expand marketing for 214 and Cambridge beyond just Jefferson and Dane Counties, to start to cast a wider net,” she said, noting that Cambridge and Lake Ripley have been marketed successfully in the Chicago area for more than a century.
“I know we can bring more people in,” she said. “They just need to know about us.”
She also said her motivation for buying the building included ensuring it wasn’t purchased as an investment by an absentee landlord.
Were that to happen the thriving retail space “could very easily go in a different direction with unhappy tenants who aren’t feeling supported,” she said.
And she said this is in part a giving back, after Details continued to thrive during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021 due to local support, and Revive was supported in its opening.
“I’m so grateful that (during the COVID-19 shutdown) the community embraced shop local and shop small. When we were able to reopen it was from a place of strength, and I was able to grow my business in 2020, which was remarkable.”
All of the businesses in Galleria 214 are either fully or partially owned by women, Rogers also noted.
“We’re very, very proud of that. We genuinely care about each other and we love being here and I think people feel that when they come in,” she said.
“Almost all of our employees are women too, which isn’t a requirement, it’s just worked out that way.”
Rogers thanked Mittlesteadt and Sheahan for their commitment to the building and to Cambridge. “They have had such an impact on this community,” she said.
And “thank you to all the previous owners of this building, who have kept it here and protected it so that we can continue to enjoy it,” she said. “It’s truly an honor to be the protector of this building now. It’s not something I take lightly,.”
Amanda Reed, who opened Amanda Reed Skin Care within Revive in 2021, said Rogers’ purchase of Galleria 214 “is great for the community.”
“I think she has a vision for Cambridge and she really wants to help women. She wants to help people. She wants to create jobs. She wants to make everybody successful that surrounds her,” Reed said. “I really don’t feel that she did it just for herself. I think she did it for everybody, to make sure that everything is going to be exactly the way that she wants it, to see Cambridge grow.”