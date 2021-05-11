Area towns, villages told pandemic relief is on the way

Area towns and villages are preparing for a significant infusion of federal pandemic rescue cash.
In the Cambridge-Deerfield area, including to the villages of Cambridge, Rockdale and Deerfield and towns of Deerfield, Christiana, Lake Mills and Oakland, the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) local relief payments could collectively surpass $1 million.
Deerfield Village Administrator Elizabeth McCredie said she’s been told to expect a direct deposit of about $250,000 as early as this week. McCredie said she’s been attending a series of League of Wisconsin Municipalities webinars, to understand the rules for spending the money.
Christiana Clerk/Treasurer Kathy Wilson said the town has been told to expect about $150,000 but said that figure is preliminary “with nothing definitive so far.” Wilson said she is awaiting additional guidance from the Wisconsin Towns Association.
All local governments in Wisconsin will receive ARPA payments this month.
In a presentation last month to the Dane County Board of Supervisors, county controller Charles Hicklin said he expected that cities, villages and towns in Dane County would share about $77.5 million, with the bulk of that, or about $49 million, going to Madison. Larger cities like Sun Prairie and Middleton were expected to receive from $3.4 to $2 million each.
Dane County was separately expected to receive a $53.3 million payment by May 11 and another payment in May 2022, Hicklin said.
The county and municipalities have until Dec. 31, 2024 to spend the money, and there are specific parameters for doing so.
In a recent message, Jerry Deschane, executive director of the League of Wisconsin Municipalities, urged its members to not spend the ARPA windfall on ongoing expenses.
“It’s not a replacement for property taxes, shared revenues or transporation aids. Think ‘one-time’ money. Take your time. Gather ideas from a range of sources,” Deschane said. “Pay particular attention to the quieter parts of your community, those areas or residents who may have critical needs but are unlikely to show up at the municipal podium.”
Nationwide, the ARPA allocated $350 billion to help state, local, territorial and tribal governments recover from the pandemic.
On Monday, May 10, the U.S. Treasury Department released promised guidance on “how these funds can be used to respond to acute pandemic response needs, fill revenue shortfalls among these governments and support the communities and populations hardest hit by the COVID-19 crisis.” It said funds would be distributed “in the coming days.”
The Treasury Department said the state and local funds can be used for five broad purposes:
• Support public health expenditures, by funding COVID-19 mitigation efforts, medical expenses, behavioral healthcare, and certain public health and safety staff. That can include costs involved with testing and contract tracing, enforcement of public health orders, communication and public health data systems and mental health services and crisis intervention.
• Address negative economic impacts caused by the public health emergency, including economic harms to workers, households, small businesses, impacted industries, and the public sector.
• Replace lost public sector revenue, using this funding to provide government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue experienced due to the pandemic. That can include funding community health initiatives, investing in affordable housing and services for the homeless, addressing the social, emotional and mental health needs of school children, and expanding high-quality childcare options.
• Provide premium pay for essential workers, offering additional support to those who have borne and will bear the greatest health risks because of their service in critical infrastructure sectors. That could include workers at nursing homes, hospitals and farms, janitors, public safety workers, truck drivers, childcare workers and school staff.
• Make necessary investments to improve access to clean drinking water, upgrade wastewater and stormwater infrastructure, and expand access to broadband internet.
“State, local, territorial, and Tribal governments have been on the front lines of responding to the immense public health and economic needs created by this crisis – from standing up vaccination sites to supporting small businesses – even as these governments confronted revenue shortfalls during the downturn. As a result, these governments have endured unprecedented strains, forcing many to make untenable choices between laying off educators, firefighters, and other frontline workers or failing to provide other services that communities rely on,” the U.S. Treasury release said. “Faced with these challenges, state and local governments have cut over 1 million jobs since the beginning of the crisis. The experience of prior economic downturns has shown that budget pressures like these often result in prolonged fiscal austerity that can slow an economic recovery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.