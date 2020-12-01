Annual community grant applications are due soon in Cambridge and Deerfield.
Cambridge FoundationCambridge Foundation grant requests are due Dec. 31. Applications can be found on the foundation’s website: cambridge-foundation.org/grants.php
The application must answer ten questions, including name of the organization requesting a grant, proof of their non-profit status, purpose of the organization, the amount being requested, the grants intended use and estimated annual operating budget.
Completed applications, with the organization’s financial statement and current fund balances, must be mailed to the Cambridge Foundation, P.O. Box 1, Cambridge
In 2020, the Foundation gave out twelve cash awards for a total of $82,888.
The Foundation also gave a thirteenth award, with no set dollar amount announced, to the Cambridge Food Panty and Cambridge Area Resource Team (CART). The Foundation said this was a general, open-ended commitment to assist them in uncertain “economic times.”
In a release, the foundation said the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, and resulting economic downtown, affected the 2020 awards.
“The unprecedented times in our community coupled with financial uncertainty required thoughtful and prudent cuts in our grants for the year 2020,” the release said.
In 2019, the foundation awarded $209,315 to 14 recipients. In 2018, it gave out 12 awards totaling $216,487.
Since 1947, including the announced 2020 awards, the Cambridge Foundation has given out about $5.5 million in local grants.
The 2020 recipients were:
• $25,000 to Lake Ripley Park for annual operations and water abatement;
• $15,000 to School-Based Mental Health Counseling for mental health counseling;{/span
• $5,500 to the Village of Cambridge for electronic speed signs
• $10,000 to the Lake Ripley Management District for land acquisition;
• $3,600 to the Cambridge Community Activities Program for senior luncheon expenses;
• $1,500 to the Cambridge Community Activities Program for its Youth Center free snack program;
• $5,000 to the Cambridge Connector Trail Committee for matching funds for trail engineering and construction;{/span}
• $488 to Friends of Cam-Rock Park for water quality monitoring team supplies;{/span}
• $1,000 to Cambridge BSA Troop 41 and Troop 7041 for Scout Camp tree removal;
• $12,000 to the Cambridge Area Resource Team (CART) for a social worker’s salary;
• $3,400 to the Town of Oakland for two speed signs on Ripley Road;
• $400 to the Cambridge Community Library for two new solar shades on the library’s west windows;
• And to the Cambridge Food Panty and CART, a general commitment to assist due to uncertain economic times, with no set dollar amount announced.{/span}
Deerfield Village Trust FundThe Village of Deerfield is taking 2021 grant requests for the Community Development Trust Fund until Feb. 1. According to the application, the purpose of the fund is to improve quality of life for current and future residents.
Eligible projects will be included in one of six categories: street system and adjoining improvements; sanitary sewer system; storm sewer system; water system; public buildings; parks or recreational facilities; or any community projects that will improve the village and are consistent with the fund’s intent.
Projects excluded from the fund are any that will mostly benefit private citizens, firms, or groups and the fund may not be used to fund operating costs of any program, project or group.
Any Village of Deerfield resident or village community organization is eligible to apply. Applications should be submitted to the Village Clerk.
The grant request asks applicants to give a description of their project, describe how the project will match the values of the Community Development Trust Fund, provide the budget and amount of matching funds a group will contribute, and how the group’s membership will be involved in the project.
To receive an application or get more information, call (608) 764-5404, email Village Administrator Elizabeth McCredie at mccredie@deerfieldwi.com or visit the Deerfield Village Hall, 4 N Main St.
