A Letter to Dave Borgrud,
retired boys basketball head coach at Deerfield High School:
“Get on the line!” Dad, if I had a dime for every time I’ve heard that over the years, I’d be able to build you that indoor basketball court that you’ve always wanted in the backyard. Ever since I can remember, my Dad has been coaching basketball. I remember being ball ball boy for the middle school team and getting a front row seat to watching legends like Tyson Korb and Mike Scracic. To finally getting to play in what I thought was the big show in middle school. Remember that fancy tile floor gym in the old elementary school? That was when we dominated Marshall. Nick Krull will tell you it was because their best players didn’t play middle school ball, but we all know it’s because Marshall doesn’t start recruiting until high school. Dad will tell you his favorite movie of all time is Hoosiers. We would watch it together and he would always say that Jimmy Chitwood was the best shooter of all time.”Watch how his foot is always back ready to catch and shoot” he would tell me. I can only imagine that as Deerfield walked onto the floor at the Kohl Center a couple years ago, that he was thinking of Coach Norman Dale taking the Hickory High onto the court at Butler Fieldhouse with a tape measure. We didn’t get the same result, but I have never been more proud of my Dad than when he walked onto that floor. When Deerfield punched their ticket to the state tournament, I told my boss I had to be in Madison to watch my hometown in the state tournament. He told me he would have to look at the schedule. I said “Brian, my Dad is the head coach and I am not asking.” I wouldn’t have missed it for the world. Throughout the years there have been some ups and downs, but there have been a lot more ups. No excuses, having heart, showing pride and dominate are words he has instilled in those that have been lucky enough to play Deerfield Basketball. I’m sure if you sat close enough to the bench, you have heard those words as well. Actually in most cases.
— Trey Borgrud
Son of Dave Borgrud, 2007 graduate of Deerfield and currently the Director of Athletic Events at Kansas State University
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.