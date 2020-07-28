Cambridge
60 Years Ago
July 28, 1960: Cambridge’s Maxwell Street committee plans for its annual event, set for Aug. 19. In addition to sidewalk sales it will include a live local radio broadcast and “a group of CHS students playing in a band on the streets to heighten the carnival atmosphere of the day...” Rev. David Baumann is installed as the new pastor at United Presbyterian Church of Oakland-Cambridge...the Wisconsin State Department of Agriculture is inquring whether local residents have sick elm trees...
25 Years Ago
July 27, 1995: Some of the AFS students who have come to Cambridge from all corners of the world during the previous 20 years returned to celebrate AFS’ 20th anniversary. Visiting Cambridge were Alisa Gullan from Australia, Victor Velez from Chile, Carmen Ortega Guzman from Mexico, Orlando Pajarola from Switzerland, Lee Arthur from St. Lucia, Akiko Ueda from Japan, Alex Kharchenko from the Ukraine and Pablo Miranda from Chile.
DEERFIELD
4 Years Ago
Aug. 4, 2016: Local American Family Insurance agent Sue Neath, who had an office in Deerfield for 30 years, announces she will retire at the end of August. Sherry Lange will take over the agency.
