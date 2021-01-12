Four points was all that separated Cambridge from its third straight win.

The Blue Jays hosted Wisconsin Heights Tuesday and after taking a 27-24 lead into the locker room, were outscored 20-13 in the second half by the Vanguards who were playing their first game of the season.

Mayah Holzhueter led a balanced Blue Jays attack with 13 points while Kayla Roidt scored nine.

Cambridge scored half of its points at the free throw line, going 20-for-36 at the stripe. Freshman Saveea Freeland scored all eight of her points at the foul line, going 8-for-13.

WIS. HEIGHTS 44, CAMBRIDGE 40

Wisconsin Heights 24 20 — 44

Cambridge 27 13 — 40

Wisconsin Heights (fg ft-fta pts) — Payne 3 3-4 9, VanRiper 1 1-2 3, Teela 1 0-2 2, Duhr 0 2-2 2, King 4 0-0 8, Bartel 1 2-2 4, Doherty 1 1-2 3, Schaefer 1 2-2 5, Mickelson 3 1-2 8. Totals — 15 12-18 44.

Cambridge — Roidt 3 3-4 9, Holzhueter 4 4-10 13, Stenklyft 1 0-2 3, Schmude 1 5-7 7, Freeland 0 8-13 8. Totals — 9 20-36 40.

3-point goals — WH 2 (Schaefer 1, Mickelson 1); C 2 (Holzhueter 1, Stenklyft 1). Total fouls — WH 22; C 17. Fouled out — Bartel; Holzhueter.

Belleville 61 Cambridge 57

After holding a two-point halftime lead Cambridge was outscored 39-33 in the second half suffering a four-point Capitol South loss to Belleville Jan. 8.

Despite getting a career-high 26 points from freshman Saveea Freeland, the Blue Jays lost for the second time in three days.

Holzhueter finished with 17.

BELLEVILLE 61, CAMBRIDGE 57

Cambridge 24 33 — 57

Belleville 22 39 — 61

Cambridge (fg ft-fta pts) — Holzhueter 5 7-9 17, Roidt 3 1-2 7, Schmude 2 0-2 4, Freeland 8 10-14 26, Downing 0 3-4 3. Totals — 18 21-33 57.

Belleville — Smith 3 3-5 9, Foley 5 2-6 12, Stampfl 7 6-8 20, Caskey 5 3-8 13, Edge 2 0-0 5, Winkers 1 0-0 2. Totals — 23 14-27 61.

3-point goals — C 0; B 1 (Edge 1). Total fouls — C 22; B 20.

