Cambridge village board applicants sought

The village of Cambridge is accepting resumes and cover letters for vacant positions on the Cambridge Village Board. Applicants must be village of Cambridge residents.
There will be two positions to fill. The first will be filling the position vacated by Kris Breunig when he was appointed to the position of Village of Cambridge Public Works Director. This term will go through April 2023, at which time the person could run for re-election.
The second position will be effective upon the resignation of Carla Galler, pending the sale of her home and her moving out of Cambridge. This term will go through April 2022, at which time the person could run for re-election.
It is expected that the village board will review submissions to fill Breunig’s seat at its Sept. 28 meeting and will be appointing someone to fill the unexpired term. Galler’s seat will be filled upon her resignation.
In addition, if you would rather not sit on the village board, seats are available on a number of standing committees: Water and Sewer Committee; Plan Commission; Zoning Board of Appeals; Historic Preservation Committee.
Resumes can be brought to the Village Offices at 200 Spring Street, or emailed to Village Administrator/Clerk Lisa Moen at lmoen@ci.cambridge.wi.us. Questions can be directed to (608)423-3712.