Worship Jan. 27 - Feb. 3 Cambridge-Deerfield Worship Calendar

CAMBRIDGEEAST KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN454 E. Church Rd.Cambridgewww.eastkoshkonong.org(608) 423-3017Sunday9 a.m. Worship, Pastor David Berggren9:40 a.m. Coffee Hour, Sunday SchoolTuesday9 a.m. Staff meetingWednesday6 p.m. Confirmation class, Pastor Eric BakkenGRACE LUTHERAN ELCA501 Skogen Rd. Cambridge"Gathering in grace,growing in faith,serving in love."Communion every Sundaygracelutherancambridge.orgJennifer Jelinek, Pastor(608) 423-3135Sunday9 a.m. Worship, also on Facebook Live and Cambridge Cable (Channel 987)10 a.m. Sunday SchoolMonday9 a.m. Quilters7 p.m. Spiritual Practices StudyWednesday9 a.m. Ruth Circle6:30 p.m. Confirmation and Pre-ConfirmationOAKLAND-CAMBRIDGE PRESBYTERIAN313 E. Main St., Cambridge(608) 423-3001Rev. ScottMarrese-Wheelerwww.OCPChurch.comoffice@ocpChurch.comCommunion celebrated the first Sunday of each monthChurch office hours:Mon.-Thurs. 8 a.m.-12 p.m.Thursday7:30 p.m. AASunday10 a.m. Hybrid Worship and CommunionThursday7:30 p.m. AAST. JAMES LUTHERANWisconsin Synod415 E. North St.Cambridge(608) 423-3550Jeffrey L. Schallert, Pastorstjames415@frontier.comThursday1:00 Ladies AidSunday10:15 WorshipTuesday10:45 Bible Class1:00 OWLS, St. John's, JeffersonST. PIUS X CATHOLIC(608) 423-3015701 W. Water St.Cambridgewww.stpiusxcp.orginfo@stpiusxcp.orgFr. David TimmermanTuesday-Thursday8:30 a.m. MassFriday8:30 a.m. MassSaturday5 p.m. MassReconciliation 4 p.m.Sunday8:30 a.m. MassWILLERUP UNITED METHODIST414 W. Water St. Cambridge(608) 423-3777willerupumc.orgChurchOffice@WillerupUMC.orgJen Wilson, PastorSunday10 a.m. Worship, both onsite and onlineDEERFIELDDEERFIELD LUTHERAN206 S. Main St. Deerfield(608) 764-5566Sarah Key, Vicarwww.deerfieldlutheran.orgSunday9 a.m. Worship, 10:15 a.m. Sunday SchoolST. PAUL'S LIBERTY LUTHERAN3494 Oak Park Rd.Deerfieldwww.stpll.orgstplloffice@gmail.com(608) 764-5885Holly Slater, PastorSunday9 a.m. Worship10:15 a.m. Sunday SchoolAnnual MeetingWednesday7 p.m. ConfirmationIMMANUEL EV. LUTHERANWisconsin Synod138 County Road BBMarshall/Deerfield,WI 53559(920) 723-1623Paul Scharrer, Pastorpastorps1978@gmail.comSunday9 a.m. Worship9:30 a.m. Sunday School10:15 a.m. Bible ClassWednesday6:30 p.m. Bible StudyThursday10 a.m. Adult Care Center, MadisonROCKDALEROCKDALE LUTHERAN107 Water St., Rockdale(608) 423-3949rockdalelutheranchurch.orgSunday9 a.m. WorshipUTICABIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH & UTICA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL2095 Highway W, StoughtonPaul Oatsvall, Pastor(608) 873-7077Sunday9 a.m. Sunday School10 a.m. Worship, lived streamed on FacebookWednesday7 p.m. Bible Study and prayer time