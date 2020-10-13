The Cambridge Food Pantry saw a much-needed facelift and move this summer.
Director Kerry Marren said the pantry, located in Nikolay Middle School and operated by the Cambridge Community Activities Program, moved from the upper level of the middle school into two rooms on the lower level, next to the gym.
Marren said those rooms used to be used for family and consumer education classes. They have been painted, outfitted with new flooring and received several donated refrigerator units.
The Cambridge Food Pantry is still doing drive-through pick-ups this fall, due to Covid-19. The pantry transitioned to a pick-up model last spring to reduce contact between CAP staff, volunteers and clients.
Marren said the renovations have been in the works for over six months, since before she became the director of the pantry.
She said she doesn’t know when clients will be able to shop in the new space. She said the pantry doesn’t have a timeline set to transition back to in-person services. But she’s excited for that day to come.
“We really wanted to make it a space that is bright and warm and welcoming,” Marren said. “We want people to feel good about coming in and shopping here.”
Marren said the food pantry continues to see the need for its services, as economic uncertainties due to Covid-19 continue.
“There’s a lot of transition right now, and that’s what we’re seeing. The demand is still there,” Marren said. “It’s so nice to know that we have a wonderful facility that they can utilize.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.