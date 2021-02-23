A very late start compounded with a 14-day quarantine, it was a near-miracle that the Deerfield High School boys basketball team was in a position to win a WIAA regional championship.
After beating Dodgeland in the regional semifinal, the second-seeded Demons had their abbreviated season come to an end in a 77-57 loss to top-seed Randolph in the Division 4 regional title game on Feb. 20.
“It goes to show you just how good we can be, obviously winning a playoff game and doing so in a shortened season,” said first-year head coach Nick Krull. “We didn’t get a lot of practice time nor did we get in a lot of games in under our belt.
“In order to be in that situation you’ve got to have a lot of great kids who are mentally tough.”
In the second meeting between the two Trailways Conference teams, Randolph busted out to a 35-21 halftime lead and never looked back. The Rockets, who won the Trailways West, defeated the Demons, who play in the Trailways South, 73-51 on Jan. 21.
Juniors Sam Grieger and Travis Alvin proved to be too much for the Demons. Grieger scored a game-high 25 points, while Alvin added 20.
Deerfield sophomore Cal Fisher shared game-high honors with Grieger, while junior Dayton Lasack added nine.
“We’re still really young and I think we’ll be really good in the future,” Krull said.
The game was the last for three Deerfield seniors: Clayton Mathwig, Kadin Matheson and Bene Lemke.
Deerfield finished with a 5-6 record.
Randolph (22-3) will play top-ranked Cuba City (20-2) in Thursday’s sectional semifinal.
Deerfield 57 Dodgeland 36
Fisher scored a game-high 21 points in the second-seeded Demons’ 57-36 win over third-seeded Dodgeland in a Division 4 regional semifinal played at Cambridge High School on Feb. 19.
Deerfield opened up a 13-point halftime lead and continued to pull away from there to advance to a regional final at top-seeded Randolph on Saturday night.
“We couldn’t play man because we didn’t have matchups against them,” Dodgeland boys basketball coach Bill Otte said. “We tried playing our 2-3 zone. It worked at times, but we got tired at times. Early on, Fisher was breaking out on some steals and getting layups. Then he settled in and started hitting shots. They only played nine games this year, but he shot 48 percent from the 3-point line. He only missed one tonight. The only shot that hit the rim was the one he missed. The others were just pure.”
Senior guard Dilan Fenner scored 10 points to lead Dodgeland (7-14).
REGIONAL SEMIFINAL
DEERFIELD 57
DODGELAND 36
Dodgeland 17 19 — 36
Deerfield 30 27 — 57
Dodgeland (fg ft-fta pts) — Otte 2 3-7 7, Brugger 3 0-0 7, Nunez 3 0-1 6, Christopherson 0 0-2 0, Wieloch 1 0-0 2, Fenner 3 2-2 10, Nelson 0 0-2 0, Perez 1 0-1 2, Appenfeldt 1 0-2 2. Totals 14 5-17 36
Deerfield — Lees 1 0-0 2, Betterhauser 0 1-3 1, Mathwig 3 0-0 8, Fisher 9 0-0 21, Klade 3 2-4 8, Lasack 5 3-5 13, Kimmel 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 6-12 57
3-point goals — DOD 3 (Fenner 2, Brugger 1), DEER 5 (Fisher 3, Mathwig 2). Total fouls — DOD 16, DEER 17. Fouled out — Otte.
REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
RANDOLPH 77
DEERFIELD 57
Deerfield 21 36 — 57
Randolph 35 42 — 77
Deerfield (fg ft-fta pts) — Lees 3 0-0 8, Mathwig 1 0-2 2, Fisher 9 4-7 25, Klade 2 0-1 4, K. Kimmel 0 2-2 2, Lasack 3 2-4 9, M. Kimmel 2 1-2 5. Totals — 21 9-18 57.
Randolph — Kohn 4 2-3 10, Heft 0 0-1 0, Tietz 1 0-0 2 Sports 1 0-2 2, Grieger 8 7-8 25, Haffele 4 5-8 14, Alvin 9 2-3 20, Nieman 2 0-0 4. Totals — 29 16-25 77
3-point goals — D 6 (Fisher 3, Lees 2, Lasack 1); R 3 (Grieger 2, Haffele 1). Total fouls — D 17; R 14. Fouled out — Klade.
