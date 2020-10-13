Cambridge homeowners spoke out on Oct. 12 against a proposed 75-unit affordable housing development on the village’s northwest side.
In public comments before the Cambridge Plan Commission, homeowners from Woodhaven and other neighborhoods predicted the 3-story, $17 million Artists Lofts proposed to be developed at Kenseth Way and Katie Court by Gorman & Company of Madison, would bring increased traffic and lower property values and potentially strain local services from fire to police to schools.
In nearly two hours of comment, some speakers alleged that in awarding Gorman & Company a $1.28 million affordable housing grant, Dane County is seeking to urbanize Cambridge and to export urban problems to the county’s rural edge.
Woodhaven homeowner Ian Calame said moving forward with such a project adjacent to Cambridge’s “most marquee neighborhoods,” would be “a terrible decision.”
“Seventy-five units is a lot of units,” another Woodhaven homeowner said. “That’s a big building.”
“This is an urban development in an exurban community,” agreed Mark Weiss, who lives in the Lake Ripley area.
The commission did not take any action on Oct. 12.
Ted Matkom, Wisconsin market president for Gorman & Company, said the firm expects to return to the Plan Commission on Nov. 9 with a request that the zoning on the site, already set for mixed-use development, be revised to allow the inclusion of housing.
The property is part of a new tax incremental finance district that the village created last month, that includes the Dancing Goat Distillery’s expansion east of State Highway 134, but Gorman & Company has not asked for any TIF assistance, Village Administrator Lisa Moen said.
Matkom told the commission that the vision for the 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments and common studio and gathering spaces is to be artist-centered. Fair housing law, he said, allows rental priority to be given to artists who can demonstrate that they are working in the industry or are hobbyists.
With the help of the Dane County grant and tax credits from Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, which it plans to apply for in December, Gorman & Company envisions being able to keep its construction-related debt low. That, Matkom said, will allow it to keep rents affordable.
Planned are 15 units at 30 percent, 30 units at 50 percent, 16 units at 60 percent, and 14 units at 80 percent of Dane County’s median income. Dane County’s current median income is about $70,000 for a single person and $100,000 for a family of four.
Matkom said tenants would need to demonstrate an income and have a credit history and would pay their own rent, as opposed to Section 8 housing, where rent is paid by the government.
Matkom characterized the development as workforce housing.
“This is not Section 8 housing,” he said.
When pushed by area homeowners on the building’s potential demographics, Matkom said he would expect some but not many families with children. He said the building has strong potential to lure seniors retired from an art career and/or engaged in art on a hobbyist level. Amenities would include shared business, studio and gathering areas, a fitness center and surface and underground parking.
Matkom said Gorman & Company’s vision for an intentional artists’ community would complement surrounding neighborhoods, including Woodhaven and The Vineyards at Cambridge, and nearby businesses such as the Dancing Goat Distillery and the Cambridge Winery.
Moen noted that the proposed building would be apart from nearby neighborhoods, in a commercial area behind the Fort HealthCare Cambridge Clinic.
Gorman & Company hasn’t yet closed on the site’s purchase from Cambridge native Matt Kenseth.
Matkom agreed that the property would be “separate and distinct,” from nearby single-family neighborhoods.
In response to calls from speakers to consider a different site in Cambridge, Matkom said he has not looked at other locations.
Gorman & Company would design, construct and manage the building. Moen said village approval of its site plan and the building design, and other details, would all come at a later date.
“The village would be very involved, moving forward, if they receive the funding they’re looking for,” Moen said.
In response to questions, Matkom said there would be on-site management during daytime business hours, but not around the clock. And he said that in any rental situation, high-quality management and vetting of tenants are the keys to minimizing problems.
“The one thing I can say, and look you in the eye, is that the buck stops here,” Matkom said. “I am going to design it, build it and manage it.”
“The quality of a development is all in its management,” and Gorman & Company “takes a lot of pride,” in its properties, he continued. “Reputation is the number one goal of our company.”
There is no evidence in available studies, Matkom continued, that tax-credit-financed affordable housing diminishes surrounding property values.
Gorman & Company has similar projects in southern Wisconsin including in Madison, Sun Prairie and the recently completed Riverside Lofts in Jefferson.
Matkom predicted strong demand for the Cambridge site. “I think it will be very popular. I think it will have a waiting list,” he said.
In response to questions about straining local services, Matkom noted that Gorman & Company would be paying property taxes to support those. “We will be contributing to the tax base,” he said.
Some speakers questioned how Gorman & Company is going to determine whether potential tenants are artists.
“So basically, they could come and show you a harmonica and they could move in?” one local resident asked.
Woodhaven resident Anthony Reau said had he known when he bought his home last spring that the Artists Lofts were on the horizon, “I would have looked for other options.”
Reau also questioned how much market research Gorman & Company has done on the building’s potential demographical draw. Matkom said a full market study is a coming step.
Matkom said he would welcome meeting virtually with area homeowners to hear more about their concerns.
“I am 100 percent open to that,” he said.
Plan Commission member Jeff Millsap expressed optimism that the Artists Lofts would be a positive addition, “a shot of new life,” for Cambridge.
Millsap pledged, however, a thorough review of the proposal by the Plan Commission.
“We need to take it slow and look at it thoughtfully,” Millsap said.
