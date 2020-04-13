Due to the coronavirus pandemic, local government meetings listed below are subject to cancellation and changes of location. Many meetings are now happening online rather than meeting in person. Please reach out directly to municipal offices to confirm that meetings are still occurring and if so, how to attend in-person or online, including accessing codes to join online meetings. To add an in-person or online meeting to this list, email ksaemann@hngnews.com or call (608) 220-7285.
VILLAGE OF CAMBRIDGE
Village Board
Tuesday, April 28, 6:30 p.m., teleconference
Water & Sewer Committee
Tuesday, April 21, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center
CAMBRIDGE FIRE AND EMS COMMISSION
Station Building Committee
Thursday, April 30, 5 p.m., teleconference
CAMBRIDGE SCHOOL DISTRICT
Board of Education
Monday, April 20, 6 p.m., teleconference
DEERFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT
Board of Education
Monday, April 27, 6:15 p.m.
VILLAGE OF DEERFIELD
Public Works Committee
Monday, April 27, 6 p.m., Village Hall
Finance Committee
Monday, April 27, 6:45 p.m., Village Hall
Deerfield Community Center Board
Monday, April 27, DCC
TOWN OF CHRISTIANA
Town Board
Tuesday, May 12, 7 p.m., Town Hall
TOWN OF DEERFIELD
Town Board
Monday, May 11, 7 p.m., Deerfield Community Center
TOWN OF OAKLAND
Town Board
Tuesday, April 21, 7 p.m., Town Hall
Lake Ripley Management District
Saturday, April 18, 9 a.m., Town Hall
DANE COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
Organizational Meeting
Tuesday, April 21, 7 p.m., teleconference
