Jan. 13 - Jan. 20 Cambridge K-8 School Meals Jan 12, 2022

Thurs., Jan. 13
Beef tacos, refried beans, French bread cheese pizza, salad, apple slices

Fri., Jan. 14
Homemade chili, Fritos corn chips, French bread pizza, steamed cauliflower, pears, Teddy Graham crackers

Mon., Jan. 17
No school

Tues., Jan. 18
Grilled cheese, pizza quesadilla, tomato soup, baby carrots, green beans, baked apples

Wed., Jan. 19
Colby cheese omelet, corn, baby carrots, blueberries, mini maple pancakes

Thurs., Jan. 20
Bratwurst on a bun, pizza quesadilla, baked beans, applesauce