CAMBRIDGE GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mayah Holzhueter scores 32 as Cambridge girls basketball rolls through Waterloo

  • Updated
Mayah Holzhueter
Senior forward Mayah Holzhueter scored 32 points in a Cambridge 68-25 win over Waterloo on Tuesday, Feb. 8. 

A 32-point performance from senior forward Mayah Holzhueter, and a smothering Cambridge defensive effort proved to be a recipe for success in a Cambridge girls basketball 68-25 victory over Waterloo on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

“Shots were falling and that always helps, and sharing the ball was fantastic tonight,” said Cambridge head coach Kelly Cunningham.

Looking for revenge from an early season loss to Waterloo, the Blue Jays held Waterloo scoreless for the first six minutes, holding the lead for the rest of the way.

Mara Brown
Sophomore guard Mara Brown guards a Waterloo player in the first half of Cambridge's 68-25 win on Tuesday, Feb. 8. 

“They ran similar defenses that we saw that first game, and we just sharpened things up since then,” said Cunningham.

Brooke Stenklyft
Freshman forward Brooke Stenklyft brings the ball up the court in Cambridge's 68-25 victory on Tuesday, Feb. 8. Stenklyft scored eight points in the win. 

Junior forward Kayla Roidt hit a 3-pointer early in the first half, and sophomore guard Saveea Freeland picked off a pass on the defensive end, taking it to the hoop for a score, putting Cambridge up 7-0.

Senior guard Taylor Stenklyft found an open Holzhueter for a 3-pointer, extending the 10-0 lead. Holzhueter made a pair of free throws, hit a jumper in the lane and scored from three, helping the Blue Jays to a 17-0 lead.

Taylor Stenklyft
Senior guard Taylor Stenklyft looks to pass the ball in the first half of Cambridge's 68-25 win over Waterloo on Tuesday, Feb. 8. 

A pair of 3’s from Holzhueter, and a 3-pointer from senior guard Kate Downing pushed the lead to 32-7 with six minutes left in the first half. Sharp passing continued for Cambridge as Freeland found freshman forward Brooke Stenklyft cutting to the hoop for a layup. Waterloo drained a 3-pointer at the first-half buzzer as Cambridge took a 49-13 lead into the half.

Kate Downing
Senior guard Kate Downing plays defense in Cambridge's 68-25 win over Waterloo. Downing recorded five points on Tuesday, Feb. 8. 

In the second half, Brooke Stenklyft grabbed an offensive rebound and made the putback. Sophomore guard Mara Brown broke through the Waterloo (8-12, 3-5) press defense for a layup. Roidt converted a 3-point play with 13 minutes left, putting Cambridge up 58-17.

With a running clock in place, freshman forward Megan Bernhardt scored a basket with a minute left to cap off the 68-25 victory.

“That’s what is super fun about February is that it’s “crank it up time” and it was a big win last Thursday, and this is a big win too,” said Cunningham.

Cambridge (13-7, 5-2) is in a three-way tie with Belleville and New Glarus for first place in the Capitol-South Conference standings.

Cambridge 68, Waterloo 25

Waterloo 13 12 — 25

Cambridge 49 19 — 68

Waterloo (fg ft-ft tp) — Blundell 4 2-2 12, Huebner 2 2-2 6, Jaehnke 2 0-1 4, Lauersdorf 1 0-1 2, Baumann 0 1-4 1, Albrecht 0 0-2 0. Totals 9 5-12 25.

Cambridge (fg ft-ft tp) — Holzhueter 12 4-6 32, Freeland 4 5-6 13, B. Stenklyft 3 2-4 8, Roidt 2 1-1 6, Downing 2 0-0 5, Brown 1 0-0 2, Bernhardt 1 0-0 2, T. Stenklyft 0 0-2 0. Totals 25 12-19 68.

Three pointers — Cambridge 6 (Holzhueter 4, Roidt, Downing), Waterloo 2 (Blundell 2).

Total fouls — Cambridge 14, Waterloo 12.

