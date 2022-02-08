Mayah Holzhueter scores 32 as Cambridge girls basketball rolls through Waterloo

A 32-point performance from senior forward Mayah Holzhueter, and a smothering Cambridge defensive effort proved to be a recipe for success in a Cambridge girls basketball 68-25 victory over Waterloo on Tuesday, Feb. 8.
“Shots were falling and that always helps, and sharing the ball was fantastic tonight,” said Cambridge head coach Kelly Cunningham.
Looking for revenge from an early season loss to Waterloo, the Blue Jays held Waterloo scoreless for the first six minutes, holding the lead for the rest of the way.
“They ran similar defenses that we saw that first game, and we just sharpened things up since then,” said Cunningham.
Junior forward Kayla Roidt hit a 3-pointer early in the first half, and sophomore guard Saveea Freeland picked off a pass on the defensive end, taking it to the hoop for a score, putting Cambridge up 7-0.
Senior guard Taylor Stenklyft found an open Holzhueter for a 3-pointer, extending the 10-0 lead. Holzhueter made a pair of free throws, hit a jumper in the lane and scored from three, helping the Blue Jays to a 17-0 lead.
A pair of 3’s from Holzhueter, and a 3-pointer from senior guard Kate Downing pushed the lead to 32-7 with six minutes left in the first half. Sharp passing continued for Cambridge as Freeland found freshman forward Brooke Stenklyft cutting to the hoop for a layup. Waterloo drained a 3-pointer at the first-half buzzer as Cambridge took a 49-13 lead into the half.
In the second half, Brooke Stenklyft grabbed an offensive rebound and made the putback. Sophomore guard Mara Brown broke through the Waterloo (8-12, 3-5) press defense for a layup. Roidt converted a 3-point play with 13 minutes left, putting Cambridge up 58-17.
With a running clock in place, freshman forward Megan Bernhardt scored a basket with a minute left to cap off the 68-25 victory.
“That’s what is super fun about February is that it’s “crank it up time” and it was a big win last Thursday, and this is a big win too,” said Cunningham.
Cambridge (13-7, 5-2) is in a three-way tie with Belleville and New Glarus for first place in the Capitol-South Conference standings.
Cambridge 68, Waterloo 25
Waterloo 13 12 — 25
Cambridge 49 19 — 68
Waterloo (fg ft-ft tp) — Blundell 4 2-2 12, Huebner 2 2-2 6, Jaehnke 2 0-1 4, Lauersdorf 1 0-1 2, Baumann 0 1-4 1, Albrecht 0 0-2 0. Totals 9 5-12 25.
Cambridge (fg ft-ft tp) — Holzhueter 12 4-6 32, Freeland 4 5-6 13, B. Stenklyft 3 2-4 8, Roidt 2 1-1 6, Downing 2 0-0 5, Brown 1 0-0 2, Bernhardt 1 0-0 2, T. Stenklyft 0 0-2 0. Totals 25 12-19 68.
Three pointers — Cambridge 6 (Holzhueter 4, Roidt, Downing), Waterloo 2 (Blundell 2).
Total fouls — Cambridge 14, Waterloo 12.