It had been 298 days since the Deerfield boys basketball team stepped onto the court to face an opponent, but regardless of who they played, they were just happy to be back in action.
The Demons were handed a 98-68 non-conference defeat to Oshkosh Lourdes Academy on Dec. 30, the No. 2 ranked team in the WisSports.net Division 5 coaches poll.
“They’re the real deal,” said Nick Krull, making his Deerfield head coaching debut. “They run their offense really well. I think some of our kids were kind of shell-shocked with how well they ran stuff, but it’s good for our kids to one: see where we stack up against the best teams in the state; it kind of gives us a base to see where we’re at and what we have to work on.
“If you’re going to be the best, you have to beat the best.”
For the first time in 15 seasons Dave Borgrud wasn’t on the bench, having retired at the end of the 2019-20 season.
The last time Deerfield was on the court was March 7, 2020 against Palmyra-Eagle in the WIAA Division 5 regional championship game.
“This is what we’ve been working toward since July with open gyms,” said Krull. “Obviously it’s different, but finally following all those protocols is paying off; it felt good to actually go and play someone else. It was exciting for me personally and for the kids as well.”
Despite the loss it was a terrific season debut for Cal Fisher. The sophomore guard matched a career-high scoring 32 points on 13-of-25 shooting, including going 4-of-5 from 3-point range. Fisher also led the Demons with nine rebounds and six assists.
Freshman Martin Kimmel had 10 points in his high school debut, while junior Colin Klade added eight.
“Martin played really well as a freshman being thrown into that type of situation, and we have some other guys that once we fine-tune some stuff and we get guys in certain roles, a lot of guys will step up more than what they did,” Krull said.
Senior guard Josh Bauer led all scorers with a game-high 34 points, while senior guard Jack McKellips added 22 for the Knights (6-2).
Up Next
Deerfield will play at Cambridge Saturday. The non-conference game starts at 6 p.m.
LOURDES ACADEMY 98
DEERFIELD 68
Deerfield 35 33 — 68
Lourdes Academy 45 53 — 98
Deerfield (fg ft-fta pts) — Lees 3 0-0 6, Mathwig 3 1-1 7, Fisher 13 2-3 32, Klade 4 0-2 8, K. Kimmel 1 0-0 2, Lasack 0 2-4 2, M. Kimmel 3 3-3 10, Jourdan 0 1-3 1. Totals — 27 9-15 68.
Lourdes Academy — Huizenga 7 1-1 18, Kane 4 0-1 11, Ja. McKellips 9 2-4 22, Bauer 13 5-6 34, Mackenzie 1 0-0 2, Pirtzl 1 0-0 2, Derleth 0 2-2 2, McLaughlin 0 1-2 1, J.J., McKellips 3 0-0 5. Totals — 38 11-16 98.
3-point goals — D 5 (Fisher 4, M. Kimmell 1); OL 11 (Huizenga 3, Kane 3, Bauer 3, Ja. McKellips 2). Total fouls — D 14; OL 15. Fouled out — Lasack.
