Regardless of what political aisle you stand in, 2020 is a year that demands we all vote.
Normally, we wouldn’t start thinking about going to the polls for a few more weeks. But with COVID-19, early voting and absentee voting has soared this year.
Already, ballots for the Nov. 3 election are arriving in the mail of those who requested them online from MyVote Wisconsin (myvote.wi.gov), or from their local municipal clerk.
Registered Wisconsin voters can vote absentee. Voters have until 5 p.m. the Thursday before an election to request an absentee ballot either directly from their local municipal clerk or online at myvote.wi.gov. A ballot will be mailed to you and you may mail it back or drop it off when completed at your local municipal clerk’s office. It must be received by 8 p.m. on election day to be counted.
Early in-person voting is possible at local municipal clerk offices through the Friday before an election.
You can register in-person to vote until 5 p.m. the Friday before an election at the clerk’s office in the municipality in which you reside. You can also register at a polling place on election day. When you register to vote you need to bring a driver’s license or state-issued ID card, or social security number, and proof of residence that can include a driver’s license, state ID, bank statement, paycheck, utility bill or tax bill.
To vote in Wisconsin, you need to have resided for at least 10 days in the municipality in which you are casting a ballot. Polls will be open Tuesday, Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For help voting, contact the municipality in which you reside.
The Village of Deerfield’s polling place is the Deerfield Fire Station, 305 N. Industrial Park Road. For more information contact the Deerfield village office, (608) 764-5404. The Deerfield Village Hall is located at 4 N. Main St., Deerfield.
The Village of Cambridge’s polling place is the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Cambridge. For more information contact the Cambridge village office, (608) 423-3712. The Cambridge Village Hall is located at 200 Spring St., Cambridge.
The Village of Rockdale’s polling place is the Rockdale Community Center, 208 Benton St., Rockdale. For more information contact the Rockdale village clerk, (608) 423-1497.
The Town of Deerfield’s polling place is the St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church Education Center, 3494 Oak Park Road. For more information contact the Deerfield town clerk, (608) 764-5615. The Deerfield Town Hall is located at 838 London Road, Deerfield.
- The Town of Christiana’s polling place is the Christiana Town Hall, 773 Koshkonong Road, Cambridge. For more information contact the town clerk, (608) 423-3816.
- The Town of Oakland’s polling place is the Oakland Town Hall, N4450 County Road A, Cambridge. For more information contact the town clerk, (608) 423-9635.
- The Town of Lake Mills’ polling place is the Lake Mills Town Hall, 1111 S. Main St., Lake Mills. For more information contact the town clerk, (920) 648-5867.
Dane County and the nonpartisan Dane County Voter ID Coalition, in partnership with the League of Women Voters of Dane County (LWVDC), Dane County NCAAP, and other organizations, have announced the expansion of their Voter Helpline to improve voter education and participation ahead of the Nov. 3 election
Voter Helpline employees and volunteers will now be able to provide immediate services to callers, as well as offer help in Spanish and other languages.
Common questions to the Voter Helpline include how to:
• Obtain an approved voter ID
• Register to vote
• Request, fill out, and return an absentee ballot
• Vote early through in-person absentee voting
• Find your polling location
The Voter Helpline can also help with specific voter issues including getting a new voter ID, witnessing absentee ballots, navigating MyVote Wisconsin, and more. Its expansion is funded through a $100,000 grant from Dane County.
However you vote – absentee, early or at the polls on Nov. 3 — make it a priority. Reach out if you need help, but vote. Our collective future depends on it.
