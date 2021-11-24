Offers go here

Cambridge

Madison Jazz Society award granted to Cambridge High School

  • 1 min to read

In November, the Madison Jazz Society awarded grants totaling $7,320 from its School Grant Fund to music programs in Wisconsin schools to help students learn about and perform jazz.

Grant requests were received from fifteen schools around the state; many of which are in the midst of attempting to rebuild their jazz education programs after the COVID pandemic.

One of the 2021-22 school year grants in the amount of $500 was awarded to Cambridge High School Band Director Nathan Gerlach to underwrite a guest artist to work with the school’s jazz ensemble.

“We are very proud that the money awarded this year and since the program began in 1989 brings the total amount of scholarships and grants awarded by our all-volunteer organization to over $148,000. We are pleased that these grants will assist students and teachers from all over Wisconsin now and in years to come. We are thrilled to see that these schools are working to provide opportunities for their students to learn about America’s original art form – jazz," MJS President Linda Marty Schmitz said in a release.

More information on the school grant program and the society can be found at www.madisonjazz.com. Formed in 1984, the Madison Jazz Society is a non-profit, all volunteer organization formed to encourage the performance of, preservation of and education about jazz.

