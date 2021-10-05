It might be time for a broad-focuses, objective poll of issues facing Cambridge

Cambridge is wrestling these days with a host of hot-button issues: business attraction and retention, expansion of its fire and EMS station, a massive solar farm proposed just to its west, and future growth and development in the U.S. Highway 12-18 corridor, a key gateway from Madison.
Elected and appointed officials have had plenty of opportunity to weigh in at public meetings, sharing divergent viewpoints.
Last week, in their first significant showing at a village board meeting, about two dozen Cambridge residents shared impassioned perspectives on the proposed shift of a 114-acre parcel along U.S. 12-18 from being part of the solar farm to being developed for business use and housing with village tax incremental finance assistance.
Their presence was a clear sign that the community is paying attention and has views on matters currently embroiling the village.
However, not everyone is able, or willing during a pandemic, to attend in-person village board meetings to share thoughts. And anecdotal information gathered over Sunday morning coffee and in other informal settings, while randomly enlightening, is only so useful and not representative of everyone.
It’s time, perhaps, for a more formal survey.
Last year, a group working to improve services for senior citizens in the Cambridge area worked with university students from Madison to poll older residents to directly hear about their needs and concerns. The results of that survey will be the backbone for decisions made regarding seniors for years, perhaps decades, to come.
With so many time-sensitive issues currently facing Cambridge, perhaps it’s time to similarly take the temperature of residents on the village’s short and long-term direction.
How do village residents view the solar farm? What are their thoughts on recommendations recently brought to the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission by a committee that spent the summer reviewing the station expansion plans? What should be the focus of the village’s newly resurrected Economic Development Committee?
Cambridge is 20 miles from a world-class university, with graduate students eager and qualified to conduct surveys like this. They know how to set them up in paper and online form, and how to crunch the results to offer valuable, usable information.
The Cambridge Area Senior Resource Network certainly isn’t the only area group that has tapped university surveying expertise; it has long been available and used by others.
Survey results aren’t a mandate or even a referendum, but they nevertheless have great potential value.
If done well, by an outside, objective source, this could be a valuable tool to help understand the full array of perspectives of Cambridge residents and to help the village move forward in a way that best represents its constituents.