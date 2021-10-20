The Blue Jays picked up their first Capitol South Conference win with a 3-2 victory against Marshall on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
After winning the first set (25-22), Cambridge fell behind by losing the next two sets (21-25, 20-25). Cambridge completed the comeback by winning the fourth set (25-16) and the tiebreaker (15-11) to win the match.
Cambridge finishes the regular season with a record of 3-13 overall, 1-9 conference. The Blue Jays will play the third-seeded Wisconsin Heights (12-7 overall) at 7 p.m. at Wisconsin Heights on Tuesday, Oct. 19.