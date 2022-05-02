 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DEERFIELD BASEBALL

Cal Fisher hits four home runs as Deerfield splits games against Fall River and loses to Marshall

Three home runs from junior Cal Fisher weren’t enough as the Deerfield baseball team fell 10-6 to Marshall on Friday, April 29.

Fisher hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the first, a solo shot in the third and a two-run blast in the fifth. Junior Tommy Lees hit an RBI single in the sixth.

Cooper Usgaard of Marshall recorded four RBIs for Marshall.

The Demons are 10-2 on the season.

Marshall 10, Deerfield 6

Marshall 2 1 0 1 2 3 1 — 10 13 1

Deerfield 2 0 1 0 2 1 0 — 6 10 4

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — D: Lees (L; 3.1-8-4-3-4-3), Anderson (3.2-5-6-3-4-4); M: Jennings (W; 5.1-10-6-6-9-1), Connelly (1.2-0-0-0-1-0).

Leading hitters — D: Fisher 3 HR, Lees 2x4, Bagley 2x3, M: Usgaard 3x4 (2B), Collins 2x5 (2B), Motl 2x5.

Deerfield 10, Fall River 0

Junior Cal Fisher hit a three-run homer and pitched a complete-game shutout in a Deerfield 10-0 win over Fall River on Thursday, April 28.

Sophomore Jackson Drobac and sophomore Kris Hahn recorded two RBIs. Freshman Stephen Bagley and sophomore Austin Anderson each drove in a run.

Deerfield is tied for first place in the Trailways-South standings, with Johnson Creek.

Deerfield 10, Fall River 0

Fall River 0 0 0 0 0 0 X — 0 5 0

Deerfield 0 0 3 3 0 4 X — 10 8 0

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — D: Fisher (W; 6-5-0-0-12-0), FR: Rauls (1-2-0-0-1-0), Osterhaus (L; 1.1-2-3-3-1-2), Freter (2.1-3-3-3-1-3), Dauman (0.1-0-2-2-1-2), Miller (0.1-1-2-2-0-3).

Leading hitters — D: Fisher 2x2 (HR), Anderson 2x3 (2B), Bagley 2x4 (2B); FR: Miller 2x3 (2B), Tavs 1x3, Osterhaus 1x3.

Fall River 4, Deerfield 1

Junior Cal Fisher scored the lone Deerfield run on a wild pitch in a 4-1 loss to Fall River on Tuesday, April 26.

Sophomore Jackson Drobac broke up a potential Fall River no-hitter in the top of the seventh inning. Sophomore Adam Suess pitched four innings in relief, striking out eight.

Fall River 4, Deerfield 1

Deerfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1 1 3

Fall River 0 2 2 0 0 0 X — 4 1 3

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — D: Hahn (L; 2-1-3-1-3-6), Suess (4-0-1-0-8-2); FR: Schultz (W; 7-1-1-0-9-2).

Leading hitters — D: Drobac 1x3; FR: Schultz 1x4.

Tags

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK