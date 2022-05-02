DEERFIELD BASEBALL Cal Fisher hits four home runs as Deerfield splits games against Fall River and loses to Marshall By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email May 2, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Three home runs from junior Cal Fisher weren’t enough as the Deerfield baseball team fell 10-6 to Marshall on Friday, April 29.Fisher hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the first, a solo shot in the third and a two-run blast in the fifth. Junior Tommy Lees hit an RBI single in the sixth.Cooper Usgaard of Marshall recorded four RBIs for Marshall.The Demons are 10-2 on the season.Marshall 10, Deerfield 6Marshall 2 1 0 1 2 3 1 — 10 13 1Deerfield 2 0 1 0 2 1 0 — 6 10 4Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — D: Lees (L; 3.1-8-4-3-4-3), Anderson (3.2-5-6-3-4-4); M: Jennings (W; 5.1-10-6-6-9-1), Connelly (1.2-0-0-0-1-0).Leading hitters — D: Fisher 3 HR, Lees 2x4, Bagley 2x3, M: Usgaard 3x4 (2B), Collins 2x5 (2B), Motl 2x5.Deerfield 10, Fall River 0Junior Cal Fisher hit a three-run homer and pitched a complete-game shutout in a Deerfield 10-0 win over Fall River on Thursday, April 28.Sophomore Jackson Drobac and sophomore Kris Hahn recorded two RBIs. Freshman Stephen Bagley and sophomore Austin Anderson each drove in a run.Deerfield is tied for first place in the Trailways-South standings, with Johnson Creek.Deerfield 10, Fall River 0Fall River 0 0 0 0 0 0 X — 0 5 0Deerfield 0 0 3 3 0 4 X — 10 8 0Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — D: Fisher (W; 6-5-0-0-12-0), FR: Rauls (1-2-0-0-1-0), Osterhaus (L; 1.1-2-3-3-1-2), Freter (2.1-3-3-3-1-3), Dauman (0.1-0-2-2-1-2), Miller (0.1-1-2-2-0-3).Leading hitters — D: Fisher 2x2 (HR), Anderson 2x3 (2B), Bagley 2x4 (2B); FR: Miller 2x3 (2B), Tavs 1x3, Osterhaus 1x3.Fall River 4, Deerfield 1Junior Cal Fisher scored the lone Deerfield run on a wild pitch in a 4-1 loss to Fall River on Tuesday, April 26.Sophomore Jackson Drobac broke up a potential Fall River no-hitter in the top of the seventh inning. Sophomore Adam Suess pitched four innings in relief, striking out eight.Fall River 4, Deerfield 1Deerfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1 1 3Fall River 0 2 2 0 0 0 X — 4 1 3Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — D: Hahn (L; 2-1-3-1-3-6), Suess (4-0-1-0-8-2); FR: Schultz (W; 7-1-1-0-9-2).Leading hitters — D: Drobac 1x3; FR: Schultz 1x4. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Deerfield Baseball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today