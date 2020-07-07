The Deerfield School Board is starting to talk about racial equity and justice in its schools and the community.
Board members shared their thoughts on the topic on July 6, after board member Autumn Knudtson asked for time to discuss it in a board meeting, following protests in the Madison area and across Wisconsin in May and June.
Protests broke out around the country after George Floyd of Minneapolis died of asphyxiation on May 25 after a white police officer allegedly knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes. The officer has been charged. Floyd’s death has sparked widespread calls for addressing systemic racism.
The school board’s conversation also follows a group of Deerfield High School alumni creating a petition calling for the school district to address racism
The petition, that has been reviewed by school board members, began circulating last week, and as of July 7 had over 750 signatures.
The document makes eight recommendations to administrators, staff and the board for changes to be made.
They include editing the district’s mission statement to include racial equity and diversity; creating a task force; offering professional development for staff; punishing racist behavior; holding diversity training; updating history and literature curriculum to include more diverse content; celebrating a day of diversity, and celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
“We must examine, call out, and disrupt inequitable policies and actions that operate to form multiple interconnecting systems of oppression,” the petition says.
Alumni, current students and parents also shared testimony of their experiences with race and racism in Deerfield, in a document attached to the petition.
The testimony, totaling over 20 pages from 18 people, spoke of instances of racism witnessed, and the experiences of students of color at school.
In the testimony, alumni spoke of the use of racial slurs and stereotypes by other students, chants at sporting events to “build the wall,” problematic jokes about race, “whitewashed” history curriculum that didn’t portray the experiences of people of color and problematic comments from staff.
“It couldn’t be clearer that I, my culture, and my family were not welcome. On countless occasions I remember crying out of frustration because no one ever did anything about it,” DHS alumna Denisse Duarte wrote in her testimonial.
Petitioners also cited instances of students wearing blackface at Halloween or brownface and redface in school and local theater productions, and feeling unheard by staff and administrators.
“Calling people out on their racism and biases is necessary. It may be uncomfortable, but it is necessary to do, and the Deerfield School District needs to act on it now,” said DHS aluma Kenzie Thom.
“It was an emotionally difficult time for me, as it is for many other minorities who have attended a predominantly white school,” said DHS graduate Isabella Her.
“Why are students saying the N-word in the classroom and on social media, and not getting any reprimand for it? Why did we never learn about white privilege, learn why we have it as a 95 percent white district, and what it stands for?” said DHS graduate Adriana Reine.
School board members discussed the petition on July 6, and possible steps to addressing racial equity in the district.
“Our first job, always, is to be lifelong learners,” Superintendent Michelle Jensen said. “Our bottom line is that every student needs to feel really, really safe here. Our goal is to work on ‘how do we improve that, how do we make that possible.’”
“We have to embody this, we have to carry this forward,” Knudtson said. “My ask would be that we continue this conversation.”
“Honestly as a parent...I was disheartened by some things that I’ve heard,” said board member Sandy Fischer.
Fischer said that as a small, predominantly white district, understanding white privilege and instances of racism are very important.
“The goal because we’re small is to not let anyone slip through the cracks,” Fischer said.
Board members had many ideas about possible actions to take regarding racial justice.
Knudtson suggested creating a school board committee for racial equity, to focus on professional development, hiring and recruiting and curriculum. She suggested modeling it after the board’s health and wellness committee, which is made up of school board members, students and community members or local resource contacts.
Knudtson also raised the idea of a reporting method for incidents, resembling a past listening session that the Deerfield School District had about school shootings. Knudtson said some way to express concerns, either in-person or virtually, may allow people to feel heard.
Fischer suggested reevaluating the district’s consequences for racist behavior.
She said she thought tightening consequences could be beneficial, given that several testimonials from alumni said they didn’t see strict consequences for problematic jokes, actions or micro-agressions.
One of the biggest concerns expressed in testimony and petition was a need for a more diverse curriculum.
One of the petition’s organizers, DHS graduate Savannah Wery, said that “colorblind” history and English curriculum in Deerfield left out the history of race and racism in the U.S. as well as the experiences of people of color.
Scott Kramper, a Deerfield High School social studies teacher, attended the July 6 meeting. He said the high school social studies department is talking about this concern, and is preparing to present a proposal for the school board regarding a more diverse curriculum.
Board member Melissa Frame, who is a retired teacher, suggested that administrators poll teachers about what curriculum concerns are, and where changes could be made.
Frame said because teachers are bound by state standards and may be struggling to fit all those standards into their classes, it may be useful to get their thoughts about what is possible to change in their classes.
Fischer added that “these teachers don’t write the curriculum...that’s not one of those quick fixes.”
Board vice president Lisa Sigurslid recalled a conversation the school board had in January about why students don’t have off school on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, saying it was a chance to increase education about race and civil rights.
Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day was another recommendation from the petition.
“(We) have the ability to do more and we should do more,” Sigurslid said.
Frame suggested several books that staff and board members could read to learn more about racial justice.
Jensen said that administrators have been pushing for more professional development on racial equity recently.
Jensen said Deerfield partners with other area school districts for a multi-district in-service day in the fall every year. This year’s event was centered on racial equity, but was pushed to 2021 due to COVID-19.
Jensen said she is looking into other ways that staff can learn about racial injustice through professional development, with webinars and resources from social justice educators.
“This is a journey we all should take as a district, board included,” Knudtson said.
Sigurslid asked about ways the school district could encourage racial justice conversations happening at home as well.
Monday’s conversation will be the first of many, Jensen said. The Deerfield School Board plans to keep this item on its agendas for the near future.
Fischer said some changes could take longer to implement than others, but said there are steps the board could take now to move in the right direction.
Jensen added that any changes the board proposes could be affected by restrictions on gathering or resources, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is something that we should be working on,” Knudtson said, and “strive to do better than we have in the past.”
