Preserving food is in his blood, Ben Timp says.
“I just kind of grew up within that culture,” Timp said.
Timp, of Rockdale, grew up helping his grandmother make fruit leathers and jams, bottling maple syrup and canning vegetables. Now, his children help him.
“That physical relationship with nature…I wanted to instill in (my daughter),” Timp said.
Cambridge resident Julia Wisdom similarly said she grew up canning, pickling and finishing food.
“I don’t know anything different,” Wisdom said. “My brother knows how to can. My kids will know how to can.”
Canning, picking and preserving food grown in family gardens is both rooted in tradition and soaring in popularity this year, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s a hobby, local food preservationists say, that has infinite possibilities.
“There are 1,000 different ways you can put it all together, and a million different recipes you can use,” Wisdom said.
Wisdom said she’s pickled or canned most anything you can think of – from chutneys, to enchilada sauce, salsa, mincemeat, watermelon rinds and sauerkraut.
Wisdom said she mainly preserves foods she’s grown in her own garden. This year, she grew 150 tomato plants.
“I know the source where my food comes from and I take a lot of pride in that,” Wisdom said.
Timp said while he preserves tomatoes, beans and peas, squash, pickles, sauerkraut, and a host of other produce, he is most known by family and friends for his hot sauces.
Timp grows golden ghost peppers, scorpion peppers, jalapeno peppers and habanero-level spice peppers. He then roasts them, de-seeds them, cooks them down, combines them with other ingredients like water and vinegar, and mixes them together to create a unique sauce.
Timp calls that process “artistic expression,” that involves a lot of creativity.
“You don’t ever repeat a sauce, in the way that I do it,” Timp said. “You’re looking for something that is brand new.”
Dr. Barb Ingham, a professor of food science at UW-Madison and the Food Safety Specialist for UW-Extension, said preserving food can be a great way to eliminate waste after planting a garden, by saving produce that can’t be eaten quickly.
Wisdom called it a “crazy, perfect way of recycling.”
Ingham said preserving their own food gives people with allergies more control over what they consume, and gives everyone a connection to nature.
Wisdom, Timp and Ingham all agree there’s nothing better than tasting a homegrown tomato in January.
“There’s no such thing as a great tomato from a grocery store,” Timp said.
“You can’t imagine how good (preserved tomatoes) are when you can’t remember when a tomato actually tastes like,” Wisdom said. “In January, I can just go and crack open a can of relish...and taste what summertime in Wisconsin tastes like.”
David Heim, an avid gardener, created a Cambridge Canning Cooperative social media group this year.
Heim said he loves to garden but doesn’t do much preserving. He wanted to give local people a chance to share their produce, exchange recipes, work together on preserving food and build community in the process.
Ingham said with families working from home, and looking for ways to spend time together outside, the number of people canning has gone up this year.
“Gardening was a way that families could be outside and enjoy being together,” Ingham said.
Ingham also said gardening and preserving food has offered some people piece of mind over food shortage concerns during a pandemic. It has made them feel empowered to have access to their own food, she said.
“It’s a little scary for all of us, in terms of what’s ahead,” Ingham said. “Being able to create in the kitchen and provide for your family is really important.”
And Wisdom and Ingham both said they’re hearing about a nationwide canning lid shortage this year.
“It might be a good year to break out some of those other appliances that will help you,” Ingham said.
Looking to grow and preserve your own food for the first time? Do your homework, Ingham, Timp and Wisdom say.
Ingham said it’s important to find a recipe that’s been deemed safe. And make sure you have the proper equipment, like a pressure canner or dehydrator.
Ingham said that UW-Extension has online resources like recipes, blogs and staff to answer questions from new and experienced canners.
Timp recommends growing foods you actually like to eat, and not stressing out over having to preserve every piece of produce you grow.
And Timp and Wisdom recommend researching what vegetables will preserve well in cans, and which should be frozen, dried or pickled.
