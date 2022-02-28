Deerfield High School Senior Wesley Christianson submitted this essay for the DAR Good Citizen - John Bell Chapter scholarship.
How do the qualities of a good citizen (dependability, service, leadership and patriotism) help support our nation?
245 years ago the United States was created with the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The very men who signed that document were some of the greatest citizens in the history of the nation that it created. All the men at Constitutional Hall that day in 1776 exhibited the qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism to their country.
The dictionary defines dependability as the ability to be trusted. All the men at the signing of the Declaration of Independence were trusted, but one man above all gained the trust of the signers. Thomas Jefferson, the man who wrote the document, was trusted by all in attendance at Independence Hall. The founders knew that his work would change the course of the revolution and the country. Leaders of the nation today still take his examples into account, because it is essential to be trusted by the public who elected you in order to run this nation smoothly.
A man who exemplified quality service during the American Revolution was Alexander Hamilton. Hamilton played an enormous role in the language used in the governing documents abided by today. In his years of service, he set an example for other leaders that it is essential to have the consent of the governed. His colossal contributions to the Federalist Papers is just one of many examples of his praise-worthy service to this nation. Today, students across the country look at Hamilton’s works as they prepare to serve their country.
Leading the country in its early days was no easy task. George Washington took it on and set numerous precedents as president and leader during the American Revolution. As president, he led a seemingly impossible task of starting a new nation. Washington saw throughout his presidency that he would be the example that everyone looked at in the future. He knew that he needed to set strong precedents in order for the nation to survive. As the first president he stepped down after two terms, leading every president but one to follow in his footsteps. Eventually, even a constitutional amendment was ratified to set presidential term limits. Washington’s leadership in the United States was the glue holding the nation together during his presidency, but his example still lives on today and helps this nation survive as a democracy.
Patriotism is a devoted love to one’s country. James Madison, in the early days of the country, showed great love to his country by putting it first. As Madison struggled through health complications, he showed up for the nation. He played a major role in the ratification of the constitution. In effect he played a major role in the foundation of the country. What more can be asked of one of our founders? He made an example of what it means to be a patriot, and all should follow his efforts to make the United States a stronger nation.
Thomas Jefferson, Alexander Hamilton, George Washington, and James Madison all exemplified the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism. Those four founders are just examples of men who showed this nation how to function. There are many other men and women throughout the last 245 years that have also displayed these qualities. Going forward, every American should strive to show these qualities in everyday life.