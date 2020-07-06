The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at Smitty’s Guns, located at 575 London Road in the town of Deerfield.
Deputies responded to an alarm at the business at 7:14 am on Sunday, July 5. The burglars had forced entry to the store and stole over 30 firearms.
A red Toyota Corolla believed to be connected to the crime was found abandoned, but still running, in the ditch on State Highway 73. The Toyota was determined to have been stolen overnight from the City of Madison. A second vehicle, a black sedan, is also believed to be involved. Both were captured on video in the area.
Deputies have been contacting residents along London Road in hopes of finding any witnesses and/or collecting video from home surveillance systems or video doorbell devices.
Anyone with information or possible video evidence related to this burglary is asked to call the Dane County tip line at (608) 284-6900.
