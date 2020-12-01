Tara Vasby is rolling out a batch of lefse in Willerup United Methodist Church’s kitchen in Cambridge.
With a wooden roller covered in ridges, a hot griddle and a wooden stick, the lifelong Cambridge resident transforms balls of riced potatoes into the delicate potato wraps commonly eaten at holidays.
The key, Vasby said, is keeping dough thin enough that you can see through it. That’s what makes it “melt in your mouth,” she said.
“You have to let the roller do the work for you,” Vasby said.
Vasby is an avid lefse-maker and a proud Norwegian. Her great-grandparents came from Norway to the Koshkonong Prairie, and her family has belonged to Willerup United Methodist Church for four generations.
Vasby recalls her mother making lefse and Norwegian cookies for Fosdal Home Bakery in Stoughton, her aunt Clara making a spray of Norwegian treats for Christmas every year, and eating lutefisk at Christmastime in college.
Vasby is one of many local residents with Norwegian roots, who embrace that heritage at the holidays.
Lefse, lutefisk and traditional Christmas cookies are a staple of holiday celebrations for many local families.
Dana Kelly, who grew up in Deerfield, said food is a concrete way to celebrate culture.
“For me personally, family history is very important, I made a career out of it, and food is certainly a part of that,” said Kelly, who today is the executive director of the Norwegian American Genealogical Center and Naseth Library in Madison. Kelly also serves on the board of the Koshkonong Prairie Historical Society and has a degree in Scandinavian Studies from UW-Madison. She joked she’s the closest you can get to a “professional Norwegian.”
Ethnic staples like lefse and lutefisk were eaten everyday in Norway, Kelly said. They became holiday foods for Norwegian-Americans because they reminded immigrants of home.
“When it comes time to celebrate holidays...we think of family and we think of things from the past,” Kelly said.
“It’s important to keep those traditions going, so (my children) feel connected to that,” Vasby agreed.
“That’s truly their heritage,” concurred Cathy Yerges, owner of the Cambridge Market Cafe in downtown Cambridge and also a member of Willerup United Methodist Church. Yerges, who is selling lefse at the market this holiday season, said Norwegian foods are “traditions that we certainly don’t want to let die.”
Common Norwegian-American holiday foods include lefse, which is essentially a potato pancake; lutefisk, which is dried cod soaked in lye to preserve and tenderize it; and Klub, a Norwegian blood sausage or bologna.
Norwegian-American pastries or cookies include krumkake waffle cookies, rosette fried cookies, fattigmann, julekaka stolen, Berlinerkranser butter cookies, almond cake, rice pudding, kransekake sour cream pastry and sandbakkelse butter tarts.
Kelly noted it’s a Norwegian tradition to include at least six different kinds of cookies on a proper cookie platter.
Deerfield resident Jerry Schultz calls lefse “a memory food.”
Schultz worked at a bakery in Madison for 41 years, and learned to make lefse and Norwegian cookies from his mother. Schultz, whose grandfather immigrated from Norway and lived on a farm outside Deerfield, said he and his wife now make lefse for friends and family. They usually also sell it at craft fairs in Deerfield and Cottage Grove.
Lefse often is made at local churches, in day-long gatherings. Many local churches still have lefse-making days, with congregation members gathering in church kitchens for the task.
Local stores also sell lefse. The Cambridge Piggly Wiggly carries it year-round, owner Mike Day says.
And Yerges said the Cambridge Market Cafe sold 30 packages of lefsa for Thanksgiving and is now taking preorders for Christmas.
Other businesses in the greater Madison area also sell lefse – including the Norske Nook in Deforest, Nordic Nook in Stoughton and Fosdal’s Bakery in Stoughton.
Fosdals Bakery was founded in 1937 and opened a Cambridge location in the 1980s. It consistently carries lefse and Norwegian pastries. Former owner Gerry Fosdal said he would hire local women to make Norwegian treats for the bakery. Judy Vasby, Tara’s mother, was one of those women.
Tara Vasby said she plans on making about 480 sheets of lefse this holiday season, using about 200 pounds of potatoes. She said she begins making lefse mid-October, and continues through Christmas.
Because she’s working from home due to Covid-19, Vasby said it’s easier this year to spread out her lefse-making, rolling at night and peeling potatoes in the morning. She said she’s hired her 10-year-old son to flip for her.
Kelly similarly said her children are joining in the tradition. She said she came downstairs one day during virtual learning to find her two daughters making lefse without her. Kelly said she tries to make lefse twice a year, for Syttende Mai and Christmas.
Kelly said that lutefisk evolved from a food in Norway that was eaten as “a way of staying alive” to a “celebratory food for Norwegian Americans, a unique dish that no one else would dare to eat.”
It’s “a love it or hate it” food, Kelly added.
“You acquire a taste for it,” Fosdal agreed.
Fosdal remembers Christmas dinner, prepared by his mother, with lutefisk and Klub. His mother wouldn’t let anyone else in the kitchen while she was preparing it, Fosdal recalled.
Schultz also said lutefisk and Klub are part of his Christmas memories. Schultz said his family still eats lutefisk at Christmas. He said he purchases enough for two meals, and freezes one meal’s worth.
Lutefisk is hard to track down in stores.
Kelly said, the most common place to find lutefisk are local church suppers and fundraisers for organizations like the Sons of Norway in Stoughton. But with Covid-19, the dinners aren’t happening this year.
Day said Cambridge Piggly Wiggly does offer lutefisk. He takes orders in advance and purchases it from his fish supplier the week before Christmas.
Double Days in Cottage Grove used to carry lutefisk, but confirmed it will not be stocking the fish this year. And many local grocery stores and meat markets confirmed they do not carry it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.