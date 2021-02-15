We would like to extend our sincere thank you to the Volunteer Fire Departments of Deerfield, Marshall, Cambridge, Cottage Grove and Sun Prairie for their rapid response to a kitchen fire at our home on Feb. 2. Your arrival within minutes prevented the fire from spreading throughout the house my father has called home for the past 74 years. We are grateful for your willingness to serve the community at a moments notice when we need you most. Again, thank you.

- Raymond Dahl and Shirley Berry, Madison 

