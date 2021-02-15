We would like to extend our sincere thank you to the Volunteer Fire Departments of Deerfield, Marshall, Cambridge, Cottage Grove and Sun Prairie for their rapid response to a kitchen fire at our home on Feb. 2. Your arrival within minutes prevented the fire from spreading throughout the house my father has called home for the past 74 years. We are grateful for your willingness to serve the community at a moments notice when we need you most. Again, thank you.
- Raymond Dahl and Shirley Berry, Madison
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.