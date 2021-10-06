Thurs., Oct. 7

BBQ rib patty sandwich, beef and cheese nachos, broccoli, salad, baby carrots, cucumber slices, apples

Fri., Oct. 8

Stromboli, beef and cheese nachos, salad, corn, bananas, apples, SideKick’s slushie

Mon., Oct. 11

Meatball sub, turkey sausage patty, Colby cheese omelet, roasted potatoes, salad, strawberries, diced peaches, baked apples, waffles

Tues., Oct. 12

Swedish meatballs, turkey sausage patty, Colby cheese omelet, broccoli, salad, baked apples, applesauce, strawberries, waffles

Wed., Oct. 13

The MAX pepperoni pizza, turkey sausage patty, Colby cheese omelet, corn, salad, pears, strawberries, baked apples, waffles

Thurs., Oct. 14

BBQ pulled pork sandwich, turkey sausage patty, Colby cheese omelet, glazed carrots, salad, strawberries, baked apples, waffles

