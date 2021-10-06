Thurs., Oct. 7
BBQ rib patty sandwich, beef and cheese nachos, broccoli, salad, baby carrots, cucumber slices, apples
Fri., Oct. 8
Stromboli, beef and cheese nachos, salad, corn, bananas, apples, SideKick’s slushie
Mon., Oct. 11
Meatball sub, turkey sausage patty, Colby cheese omelet, roasted potatoes, salad, strawberries, diced peaches, baked apples, waffles
Tues., Oct. 12
Swedish meatballs, turkey sausage patty, Colby cheese omelet, broccoli, salad, baked apples, applesauce, strawberries, waffles
Wed., Oct. 13
The MAX pepperoni pizza, turkey sausage patty, Colby cheese omelet, corn, salad, pears, strawberries, baked apples, waffles
Thurs., Oct. 14
BBQ pulled pork sandwich, turkey sausage patty, Colby cheese omelet, glazed carrots, salad, strawberries, baked apples, waffles