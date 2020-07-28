CAMBRIDGE
McFarland Senior Outreach
The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, meals are now pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.
Friday July 31
Chicken and Gravy
NAS – no gravy
Over White
Carrots
Green Beans
Orange
Carnival Cookie
MO –Veggie Chicken /Gravy
NCS – SF cookie
Tuesday Aug. 4
Meatballs in Marinara
Over Penne
Carrots
Mixed Greens Salad
Dressing
Banana
Lemon Italian Ice
MO – Veggie Meatballs
NCS – SF Ice Cream
Friday Aug. 7
Hearty Chicken Noodle Soup
Mixed Green Salad
Dressing
Saltine Crackers
Pears
Pumpkin Bar
MO – Vegetable Soup
NCS – Banana
CAP
The Cambridge Community Activities Program senior meals, normally on the second Wednesday of each month at noon, are not currently happening due to the coronavirus pandemic. Meals and activities are usually held at the Oakland-Cambridge Presbyterian Church, 313 E. Main St., Cambridge. Cost is $4. Food is prepared by Keystone Grill in Cambridge. More information: (608) 423-8045.
DEERFIELD
DCC
The Deerfield Community Center normally offers a senior lunch and activity Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at DCC, 10 Liberty St. During to the coronavirus pandemic, meals are being delivered to the homes of seniors with no gathering at DCC. $5 donation suggested. To reserve a spot call (608) 764-5935.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.