Cambridge Village Board will stay virtual

As other communities resume in-person government meetings, the Cambridge Village Board is opting to stay virtual a little longer.
It has been meeting by phone and online call-in for more than a year due to COVID-19.
The question came up as all COVID-19 gathering and masking rules sunset in Dane County on June 2.
Village Administrator Lisa Moen said when Cambridge’s meetings do resume in-person, its virtual option will go away. She said her office doesn’t have the capability to simultaneously run a meeting virtually and in-person.
“We don’t have a lot of technology; we have a laptop and a telephone. We are a small community,” Moen said.
Village Board member Carla Galler said she is not sure she’s comfortable yet resuming in person.
“The idea of going into a room for three hours, in-person, with individuals that are unvaccinated and unmasked, is something that I am not mentally prepared for,” Galler said. “That is stressful.”
Village board member Kris Breunig called it a “valid discussion. We do have some folks that are uncomfortable.”
“Lisa makes a valid point that it is either/or,” Breunig continued. “We cannot do a hybrid of both. I am willing to stay in call-in mode until we can find a solution that works for the entire board.”
Village President Mark McNally asked for a timeline.
“I would like to have a sunset date,” he said.
The board voted to continue, for now, to meet online and by telephone call-in, on a month-to-month basis.
In other matters, the village board on May 25:
• Voted to hire a new treasurer/deputy clerk/deputy administrator to replace Barbara Goeckner, at an annual salary of $57,000.
• Added local businessperson Dean Lund to the village’s Energy Subcommittee that is formulating Cambridge’s response to a utility-scale solar farm proposed in the towns of Christiana and Deerfield;
• Voted in favor of a series of goals set by the Energy Subcommittee, including that it be in close communication with other areas towns, villages and school districts, and support each other’s long-term growth and other visions, as the Wisconsin Public Service Commission’s review of the solar farm gets underway. The PSC is expected to make a decision by November on whether to approve the project’s application from developer Invenergy, LLC, of Chicago.
• Voted unanimously to award a construction bid for a connector bike route, from England Street northward to State Farm Road, to Nelson Excavating and Son, LLC, of Oregon, at a cost of $325,000. Brian Berquist, of Town and Country Engineering, said four bids were opened on May 18, and Nelson Excavating submitted the low bid. The route would be all off-road except for a two-block-long stretch on Kenseth Way, near the Cambridge Winery, that would be on the street, in a marked path. Village board members expressed hope that additional donations might be secured to make that stretch off road, too. But for now they agreed to accept the bid so construction can begin.