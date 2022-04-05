As Waterloo’s wastewater treatment plant becomes aged, a new plant is planned to be built to meet modern standards.
The city is proposing to renovate the current facility and to add four new outbuildings on the property as a part of a two-year project. Bids are expected to go out later this year with hopes of completing construction in 2024.
The current wastewater treatment plant was completed in 1988 as a part of a $4.3 million project. According to a Courier report days before a 1988 open house, the plant featured “some of the most modern equipment and technology” available for the time and was expected to “serve the community for at least the next 20 years.”
Now, city officials say, the facility has storage, space and outdated technology issues
Proposed upgrades include a larger garage for additional truck storage “to fit that wash bay that we don’t have,” wastewater manager Mike Kitelinger said.
There is currently no wash area large enough for the plant’s largest truck that is used to clean pipes. It is about 50 feet long.
“Right now, all of our storage buildings are full,” Kitelinger said.
The headworks building, where all the sewage water comes into the plant, is poised to be replaced. That’s where sewer water is screened to take out non-flushable wipes, and then is pumped up and flowed through the rest of the plant.
The lab for testing samples will be relocated to be directly behind where the lab and locker rooms are now.
The construction is envisioned to progress in phases, city officials said.
“They have to keep the plant working, to build a new building next to this and to be able to move the lab over there,” Kitelinger said.
Moving the lab will be key for expanding the existing locker room and bathrooms, and creating more storage space.
“Our bathroom is pretty small. The locker room – there’s three guys and barely enough space for clothing,” Kitelinger said.
The bathroom is now 5 feet by 8 feet, which out of necessity forces some clothing into the shower for storage, officials say.
“You know where we work. Sometimes we slip and fall and you do want to take a shower and clean up,” Kitelinger said.
The bathroom and shower space are connected now, but are envisioned to be separated for privacy in the new building. There will be an additional new bathroom for the public.
The current office is 10 feet by 18 feet, and at that size is at its usage capacity. The current lab will be converted into office space. There will also be a break room to replace the current one
City officials also hope to include in the project a new generator to replace an older model. A transformer is subsequently envisioned to be removed from the press room, which is where sludge is processed and water is squeezed out, as it will be no longer needed with the new generator providing more electricity.
The transformer is a 1986 model. There are also sand pumpers in an electrical room that are from 1986.
“It’s just trying to make it work for the next two years until we get the new phosphorus equipment in there,” Kitelinger said.
As a part of the upgrades, the plant’s phosphorus removal process will change.
“There’s going to be a Bio-P system. What it’s doing is using the food, you might say, coming into the plant, to take care of the phosphorus. So, we’ll be using a lot less chemicals. Right now, we’re using a lot more chemicals,” Kitelinger said, adding that with standards tightening for phosphorus levels in wastewater, the upgrades will be important.
Bio-P is short for biological phosphorus removal. Its process is complex, using a digester to eliminate elements like oxygen. Then microorganisms left are used to reduce the phosphorus in the water. It is often incorporated at treatment plants to help cut electricity and other costs.
Part of the motivation for the project are state standards for phosphorus removal from the city’s water. Then-new standards 40 years ago were part of what prompted the city to build the current facility in the 1980s.
In 1988 The Courier reported that new limits led to the new plant’s construction In November 1982, the Department of Natural Resources had set new effluent limitations effective in December 1985. Those forced some older facilities to be completely replaced to meet the new requirements.
“At first, we thought we might be able to upgrade our old facility in order to meet the requirements but after we made a thorough examination of the existing facilities, and figured in what it would take to meet the new DNR requirements, we knew that the old facility just would not make it,” then-Waterloo Utilities Superintendent John Foley told The Courier.
The original facility was built in 1952 and was based on a trickling filter process. The Courier report noted that until the early 1980s, the old facility “had been able to meet interim limitations placed on it for effluent which was discharged into the Maunesha River, but the newest set of limitations were beyond the capabilities of the old plant.”