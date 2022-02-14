Feb. 17 Cambridge and Deerfield Art & Life Calendar

CAMBRIDGE
Wednesdays and Fridays: Story Time Shorts
Story Time Shorts have once again resumed at the Cambridge Community Library. Enjoy stories, songs and craft making every Wednesday and Friday at 10 a.m. Call (608) 423-3900 for more information.
Third Thursdays: Family Night
The Cambridge Community Library is hosting Family Nights on the third Thursday of every month. For February, the theme is Lego Mania. Play with the library’s large collection of Legos, or those interested can bring their own.
Third Fridays: Friday Flicks
The library is also hosting Friday Flicks on the third Friday of each month. Movies are shown in the Amundson Community Room at 1 p.m. February’s movie is James Bond: No Time to Die.
March 4: Spring Bowling Night
Join the Cambridge Lions for its Spring Bowling Night on Friday, March 4 for Scotch Doubles Nine Pin Tap from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Lake Ripley Lanes, W9534 WI-12, Cambridge. Cost is $30 per couple. Activities will include silent auction, raffles, Red Head Pin gambling for raffle tickets, door prizes and more. Sign up at Lake Ripley Lanes or call (608) 423-3233 for more information about the event or how to donated to the raffles or auction.
Now — March 20: Winter Enrichment Challenge
The Cambridge Community Library is hosting its Winter Enrichment Challenge from now through Sunday, March 20. Those interested can get a form at the library, complete three activities and be eligible for a local prize. The theme is family and genealogy. Call (608) 423-3900 for more information.
DEERFIELD
Jan. 17 — Feb. 28: Wild Winter Family Fun challenge
Reading! Music! Movies! Family activities! These are all part of the Deerfield Public Library’s Wild Winter Family Fun Challenge, and they invite the public to join. This is a hybrid challenge, which means those interested can pick up part of the challenge at the library, and then do the other part of it on Beanstack. Everyone who completes the challenge gets a prize, and also gets entered into a drawing for a grand prize. Register for the Beanstack part of the challenge at deerfieldpubliclibrary.beanstack.org, and then head to the library to pick up the other part. The challenge runs through Jan. 17 — Feb. 28.
Empty Bowls Workshops
The Deerfield High School Art Club is hosting Empty Bowls workshops in February and March in the DHS Art room and Tech Ed room. Those interested in making ceramic or wooden bowls can register for a free spot, and club members will be available to assist in the hand-building or wheel-throwing process. Participants can purchase their finished bowls for $10. All proceeds will go to the Deerfield Food Pantry. Empty Bowls workshop dates will be Thursday, Feb. 17 and Wednesday, Feb. 23 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Empty Bowls Glazing workshops will be on Tuesday, March 8 and Wednesday, March 23 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. For more information or to register, contact Mr. Brattlie at brattlien@deerfield.k12.wi.us.
Winter Walk
Deerfield Community Schools Health and Wellness Committee is hosting a Winter Walk Scavenger Hunt on Friday, Feb. 18 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. The hunt is open for all K-12 students, their families and the community of Deerfield. Participants can pick up directions from the registration table inside the entrance of Deerfield High School and complete the walk and return for hot cocoa, snacks and free admission to the basketball game. Participants can also enter their completed scavenger hunt form for a chance to win a prize. Drawing will be at halftime of the varsity basketball game, and the person must be present to win. For more information, call (608) 764-5431.