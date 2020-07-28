Dane County is continuing to offer free COVID-19 testing at the Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, Madison.
Testing is offered Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
On its website, Public Health Madison & Dane County notes that mornings before 9:30 a.m., particularly Mondays, are the busiest time for people seeking tests.
“If you’re in a rush, we recommend coming later in the day,” the site says.
The Alliant Energy Center testing site is expected to remain open until at least Aug. 31.
No appointment or ID are required and you won’t be asked for your immigration status. Spanish and Hmong translators will be available onsite.
There are also pop-up community test sites happening around Dane County.
“Keep an eye out on your local community center’s website to see if one is opening near you,” Public Health Madison & Dane County’s website says.
It is suggested that, if possible, you pre-register to be tested. You can do that at register.covidconnect.wi.gov
After you pre-register, you’ll receive a QR code. You can pre-register on a computer at home and print out your QR code or you can pre-register on a smart phone and show the QR code on your device at the testing site.
Addition things to know:
• If you don’t pre-register online you will still be tested, but it will take more time.
• If you come with other family members, each person must register individually. You can use the same email address for multiple people. You will be emailed one QR code for each person registered.
• You only need to register online once. If you get tested again, you do not need to register online again. You can reuse your original registration and QR code for multiple tests. If you don’t have your original QR code, staff can look up your registration using your email address, name and date of birth.
• When you register you’ll be asked your name, birthday, address, phone number, race, ethnicity, and gender. By asking for race, ethnicity, and gender Public Health Madison & Dane County can better identify possible disparities.
• You do not need to be a Dane County resident to be tested.
• The test involves swabbing a sample from about one inch inside your nose. It will only tell if you have COVID-19 right now. It does not tell if you had COVID-19 in the past.
• Anyone 5 years of age and older can get tested. However, if you’re able to be tested at your doctor’s office, you’re encouraged to do so.
• Anyone 17 years old or younger must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
• You can drive, bike, or walk to the testing site. If you drive, you cannot use the walk-up lane. The walk-up lane is reserved for those who bike or walk to the Alliant Energy Center. You can have multiple family members in your car to be tested.
• For a free ride to the site, call the Public Health Transportation Line at (608) 243-0420. A transportation company will then call you to schedule the ride. It’s required that you wear a cloth face covering when using this service.
• You can leave the line at any time. If you need help finding an exit, please let a staff person know and they can guide you.
• Results can take 3-7 business days or longer. Test results cannot be expedited.
• Until you have your test results, limit contact with others, especially if you have been exposed to someone diagnosed with COVID-19, or if you have symptoms like fever, cough, and sore throat.
• Negative results will be emailed to you via a secure link. You will be prompted to enter your name and date of birth to verify your identity, and then can view and print your results. If you didn’t provide an email address, you will be called with your results.
• If your test result is positive, you will be called by public health staff.
