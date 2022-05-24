Deerfield girls track and field wins Princeton regional; boys fifth

The Deerfield boys and girls track and field team competed at the Princeton Regional on Monday, May 23, with the top four qualifiers advancing to sectionals.
The girls team took first in the meet, and the boys took fifth overall.
Qualifying for the girls, the 4x800 relay team of sophomore Ella Arenz, freshman Piper Ryan, sophomore Kylee Lonigro and freshman McKenna Michel took first at 11 minutes and 13.74 seconds.
Junior Steffi Siewert won the 100-meter dash in 12.78 seconds. Siewert also took first in the 200-meter dash at 26.91 seconds, and finished in second in the long jump at 15 feet and 7.75 inches.
Junior Maeci Johnson won the pole vault at seven feet and nine inches. Junior Evie Mikkelson threw fourth in the discus throw at 100 feet and nine inches.
Freshman Brianna Ament finished second in the 100-meter hurdles at 17.88 seconds. The 4x100 relay team of Siewert, freshman Maddie Kimmel, Ament and junior Abby Weisse took second at 54.11 seconds.
Qualifying for the boys, the 4x800 relay team of junior Tobias Arenz, junior Kalob Kimmel, sophomore Cody Curtis and sophomore Martin Kimmel took first at 8:45.33.
Senior Dayton Lasack won the 100-meter hurdles at 15.42 seconds. Lasack took first in the 300-meter hurdles at 39.86 seconds.
The 4x400 relay team of Martin and Kalob Kimmel, Lasack and Arenz finished first at 3:33.98. Senior Vincent Mancheski won the shot put at 43 feet and six inches.
Martin Kimmel finished second in the 1600 meter at 4:54.19. Freshman Ben Wetzel placed fourth in the pole vault at 10 feet.
Team scores — girls: Deerfield 103.5, Madison Tri-Op 98.5, Randolph 90.5, Johnson Creek 82.5, Markesan 71, Pardeeville 64.5, Rio 52, Cambridge 45.5, Princeton/Green Lake 42, Fall River 38.5, Waterloo 11.5.
Team scores — boys: Cambridge 101, Randolph 94, Princeton/Green Lake 85, Pardeeville 84, Deerfield 81, Markesan 68.5, Fall River 57, Madison Tri 43, Waterloo 40.5, Johnson Creek 22, Rio 14.